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Modum Atelier Nanjing Office / Modum Atelier

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Modum Atelier Nanjing Office / Modum Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeModum Atelier Nanjing Office / Modum Atelier - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairModum Atelier Nanjing Office / Modum Atelier - Image 4 of 30Modum Atelier Nanjing Office / Modum Atelier - Image 5 of 30Modum Atelier Nanjing Office / Modum Atelier - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices Interiors
Nan Jing Shi, China
  • Architects: Modum Atelier
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  67
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:AYstudio
  • Lead Architects: Zhou Ruizhe, Yang Junbo
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Modum Atelier Nanjing Office / Modum Atelier - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© AYstudio

Text description provided by the architects. The new office of Modum Atelir is located in the middle part of the rows of bungalows in National Leading Talents Pioneer Park, which used to be the General Bureau of Silver Dollar Minting in Jiangnan during the late Qing Dynasty. It is separated by a stone tunnel and adjacent to the Ming City Wall site. The original floor height of the interior was five meters, and the floor plan was evenly divided into two parts by a structural wall. The height of the floor and the insulation of the wall result in a passive energy-saving disadvantage of the house, and the structural wall in the center also brings difficulties in spatial integration. The townhouse where the studio is located is in a low-lying part of the park. In the summer, when rainfall is abundant, rainwater may back up into the house.

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Cite: "Modum Atelier Nanjing Office / Modum Atelier" 06 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019505/modum-atelier-nanjing-office-modum-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

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