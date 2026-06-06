Modum Atelier Nanjing Office / Modum Atelier

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Offices Interiors • Nan Jing Shi, China Architects: Modum Atelier

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 67 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: AYstudio

Lead Architects: Zhou Ruizhe, Yang Junbo

Category: Offices Interiors

Design Team: Zhou Ruizhe, Yang Junbo, Zhang Siyi

Construction: Nanjing Lishu Construction and Decoration Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design: GW Lighting Design Studio

City: Nan Jing Shi

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The new office of Modum Atelir is located in the middle part of the rows of bungalows in National Leading Talents Pioneer Park, which used to be the General Bureau of Silver Dollar Minting in Jiangnan during the late Qing Dynasty. It is separated by a stone tunnel and adjacent to the Ming City Wall site. The original floor height of the interior was five meters, and the floor plan was evenly divided into two parts by a structural wall. The height of the floor and the insulation of the wall result in a passive energy-saving disadvantage of the house, and the structural wall in the center also brings difficulties in spatial integration. The townhouse where the studio is located is in a low-lying part of the park. In the summer, when rainfall is abundant, rainwater may back up into the house.