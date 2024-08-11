Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture

+ 18

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of a remarkable heritage ensemble that desires continuity and harmony.

The program involves constructing a new cellar to extend the existing one to which it must connect. The project envisions a building that, due to its width, can also connect to the existing hangar. The roof extension at this level offers a dual advantage: functionally, by creating a sheltered grape reception area, and architecturally, by allowing the seamless integration of the new and old structures at the scale of the Domaine and the site.

The topography places the wine cellar on two levels, allowing for a gravity-based operation. The project includes an interior layout distributed across three levels, ensuring safe wine processing at every stage—whether from above, at ground level, or next to the vats - while remaining connected to the existing cellar.

All design choices aim to harmonize with the existing context. The exterior finishes, in the same tones as the Domaine’s other buildings that it complements, create a sense of continuity, making it appear as though the new wine cellar has always been there.