World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Industrial Architecture
  France
  Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture

Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture

Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Image 3 of 23Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Image 4 of 23Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - More Images+ 18

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Industrial Architecture, Extension, Heritage
Villeneuvette, France
  Architects: ARTELABO architecture
  Area: 291
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Photographs: Mary Gaudin
  Lead Architects: Nadine Fayard, Laurent Fayard
Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mary Gaudin

Text description provided by the architects. The project is part of a remarkable heritage ensemble that desires continuity and harmony.

Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Mary Gaudin
Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Image 8 of 23
© Mary Gaudin
Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Image 20 of 23
Ground Floor Plan
Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Interior Photography
© Mary Gaudin

The program involves constructing a new cellar to extend the existing one to which it must connect. The project envisions a building that, due to its width, can also connect to the existing hangar. The roof extension at this level offers a dual advantage: functionally, by creating a sheltered grape reception area, and architecturally, by allowing the seamless integration of the new and old structures at the scale of the Domaine and the site.

Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Image 3 of 23
© Mary Gaudin
Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Image 23 of 23
Section
Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Interior Photography, Beam
© Mary Gaudin

The topography places the wine cellar on two levels, allowing for a gravity-based operation. The project includes an interior layout distributed across three levels, ensuring safe wine processing at every stage—whether from above, at ground level, or next to the vats - while remaining connected to the existing cellar.

Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Image 4 of 23
© Mary Gaudin

All design choices aim to harmonize with the existing context. The exterior finishes, in the same tones as the Domaine's other buildings that it complements, create a sense of continuity, making it appear as though the new wine cellar has always been there.

Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture - Image 7 of 23
© Mary Gaudin

Project gallery

ARTELABO architecture
Office

Wood, Steel, Concrete

#Tags

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Industrial Architecture, Cultural Architecture, Refurbishment, Extension, Heritage, France

WoodSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureRefurbishmentExtensionHeritageFrance
Cite: "Cellar Extension Domaine de Malmont / ARTELABO architecture" 11 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019437/cellar-extension-domaine-de-malmont-artelabo-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

