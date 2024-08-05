Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten

Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten

Save

Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Exterior PhotographySheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Image 3 of 24Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Image 4 of 24Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Image 5 of 24Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Residential Architecture, Refurbishment
The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Exterior Photography
© CheesWorks

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the Netherlands lies a brick sheepfold that has fallen to ruin and is already mentioned in the oldest cadastral information of 1832. This sheepfold has a traditional rectangular plan with three-sided extended end gables and is the last of this type in this area.

Save this picture!
Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Image 22 of 24
Save this picture!
Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Exterior Photography, Windows
© René de Wit
Save this picture!
Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Image 23 of 24
Plans and Sections
Save this picture!
Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Image 5 of 24
© René de Wit

From the end of the 19th century, sheepfolds fell into disuse with the use of artificial fertilizers and the reclamation of heathland, making sheep farming for manure no longer necessary. After serving as pigsties for some time, the sheepfolds lose their usefulness in agricultural operations and are demolished. Of this last sheepfold, a national monument that escaped total demolition, only parts of the brick outer walls remain.

Save this picture!
Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Image 4 of 24
© René de Wit
Save this picture!
Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Image 10 of 24
© René de Wit

The new owner decides to rebuild the characteristic building and thereby preserve this heritage for the future. Since reuse is the best form of preservation, the new sheepfold will be converted into a recreation house. To this end, the wooden facade parts will be opened up with glass and wooden slats. Behind the existing stable doors, large windows will be installed.

Save this picture!
Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Image 3 of 24
© René de Wit

Modern timber construction techniques are used to rebuild the old trusses and the rafter roof. Space has been created between the trusses for a bedroom and bathroom without affecting the characteristic contours of the sheepfold. In the interior, the visible timber construction determines the atmosphere and the spaciousness of the open sheepfold is guaranteed. The latent contour of the historic volume has re-emerged and stands out against the sky and landscape, returned from the past. The Dutch landscape has once again gained an authentic building where people can have a good time.

Save this picture!
Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten - Image 7 of 24
© René de Wit

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Hilbe Rink Bosch Architecten
Office

Materials

WoodBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

WoodBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentThe Netherlands
Cite: "Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten" 05 Aug 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1019435/sheepfold-house-hilberinkbosch-architecten> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest BenchesCheck the latest BenchesCheck the latest Benches

Check the latest Benches

Top #Tags