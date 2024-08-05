Sheepfold House / HILBERINKBOSCH architecten

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. In the middle of the Netherlands lies a brick sheepfold that has fallen to ruin and is already mentioned in the oldest cadastral information of 1832. This sheepfold has a traditional rectangular plan with three-sided extended end gables and is the last of this type in this area.

From the end of the 19th century, sheepfolds fell into disuse with the use of artificial fertilizers and the reclamation of heathland, making sheep farming for manure no longer necessary. After serving as pigsties for some time, the sheepfolds lose their usefulness in agricultural operations and are demolished. Of this last sheepfold, a national monument that escaped total demolition, only parts of the brick outer walls remain.

The new owner decides to rebuild the characteristic building and thereby preserve this heritage for the future. Since reuse is the best form of preservation, the new sheepfold will be converted into a recreation house. To this end, the wooden facade parts will be opened up with glass and wooden slats. Behind the existing stable doors, large windows will be installed.

Modern timber construction techniques are used to rebuild the old trusses and the rafter roof. Space has been created between the trusses for a bedroom and bathroom without affecting the characteristic contours of the sheepfold. In the interior, the visible timber construction determines the atmosphere and the spaciousness of the open sheepfold is guaranteed. The latent contour of the historic volume has re-emerged and stands out against the sky and landscape, returned from the past. The Dutch landscape has once again gained an authentic building where people can have a good time.