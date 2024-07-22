Call for Entries: Wuhan Highline Park & ​​Landscape Structure

In this competition jointly initiated by A8 Design Center, Wide Horizon Landscape Center, and Wide Horizon Wuhan Division, it is expected that through thetransformation of the existing municipal ramp bridge and the design of the landscape structure connected to it, after the municipal traffic function of the ramp bridge is cancelled in the future, it can be converted into an aerial urban greenway in the large park system, and further through the vertical traffic line of the landscape structure, a connection between the urban elevated greenway interface and the ground park can be formed. With the elevated bridge park and the landscape structure as anchor nodes, a flexible conversion and connection from the rapid urban traffic interface to the ground park system can be achieved, creating a user-friendly activity space, and becoming a display interface for the city's riverside expressway.

Throughout the history of urban construction and development, infrastructure always comes first and then modern cities are built in a relatively flexible manner. During the rapid urban development process, grey infrastructure (highways, elevated roads, municipal pipe networks, etc.) has also, to a certain extent, exacerbated the reduction and fragmentation of urban public spaces and natural patches, and the reduction of biodiversity.

In 1987, the Renmin Road Elevated Bridge, the first elevated bridge in China, was erected in Guangzhou, opening a fast track to urban modernization. In 2001, the Yanjiang Road branch at the south end of the Renmin Elevated Bridge was demolished, and in June 2020, the bridge was fully closed. How can infrastructure be better utilized after completing its historical mission? It has always been a topic worthy of attention and thinking by designers.

As an important carrier of green infrastructure, landscape is the natural life support system of the city, and often plays a role in the flexible ecological transition of urban areas, connecting communities, and shaping a vibrant lifestyle. Therefore, in the process of urban development, it is worthy of continuous exploration and reflection in terms of how to better activate the area, connect with the community and the larger landscape and urban public green space, through the implantation of landscape design nodes, so that gray infrastructure could be gradually replaced, and further provide sustainable support for biological habitat and human urban habitat systems.

Charles Waldheim, author of Landscape Urbanism: From Origins to Evolution, advocates that buildings and infrastructure should be viewed as a continuation of the landscape or an uplift of the surface. Landscape is not only a green or natural space, but also a continuous surface structure and a supporting structure for the city. The connotation of "landscape urbanism" mainly includes the restoration of industrial wasteland, natural processes as design, and landscape as green infrastructure. Among them, the New York High Line Park designed by James Corner is considered to be one of the most successful cases of the application of landscape urbanism theory in recent years. It provides a model for the reconstruction of viaducts, encouraging designers to transform abandoned bridge spaces and unused bridge spaces into vibrant urban public spaces and slow traffic corridors.

01 Design Scope & Current Situation

The current status of the High Line Park is a municipal ramp bridge. In the future, its municipal transportation function will be cancelled and it will be converted into a green corridor in the large park system. It will serve as the entrance to the large park area, connecting the Front Park.

The municipal ramp bridge (High Line Park) has a solid structure, and it is not recommended to change the existing road structure on the overhead section within the design scope. The ground section has been adjusted by Wide Horizon Landscape Center to a curved park road.

The slope elevation of the municipal ramp bridge (High Line Park) is about 30-32 meters. The elevation of the ground of Mountain Garden in the park area is 25 meters, and the elevation of the Mountain Garden Landscape Bridge is 30 meters. The landscape structure is a transportation hub. Pedestrians can directly pass through it from the High Line Park to the Mountain Garden ground and the Mountain Garden Landscape Bridge. The Mountain Garden Landscape Bridge can also be considered together during the design process.

02 High Line Park & Landscape Structure Design Goals

1. The High Line Park and the Landscape Structure are designed as a whole to form a natural transition in series;

2. The facade of the High Line Park is a display interface for the city's riverside. It is hoped that the design solves the functional problems and creates an interesting space, and does not simply pursue exaggerated and excessive look;

3. The Landscape Structure can provide an interesting and recognizable space. While emphasizing the characteristics of the shape, it appropriately combines functions to give people a unique and memorable experience. The height of the Landscape Structure is controlled within 20 meters, and it can meet the needs of vertical transportation hubs. The vertical functions are divided into interactive and entertainment function at the bottom; the middle part is connected to the Mountain Garden Landscape Bridge, and the top is to look in

Design Keywords 〉》

The High Line Park 》〉》

# Eco-friendly, User-friendly, Sustainable # Operational Thinking & Possibility of Continuous Activation # Urban Expressway Display Interface

The Sky Garden Corridor was transformed from a 983-meter abandoned viaduct. More than 200 local species of trees, flowers and plants provide a "plant library" with the most diverse Korean native plant categories in the city center for pedestrians and tourists to stop and relax.

After Madrid put the M30 ring highway next to the old city into an underground tunnel, it started to design the revitalized area above the tunnel. By solving urban problems through landscape approaches, large-scale urban infrastructure is integrated with the urban and natural environments, integrated into citizens' lives and various public activities, and jointly created an urban structure that is green and forest-friendly, biodiversity-integrated, and sustainable.

〈《〈Landscape Structure

《〈《〈 Design Keywords

# BE THE ICON # BE IDEOLOGICAL # BE ARTISTIC

Projects such as Chongqing Mingyue Lake View Tower by gad, Viewing Platform by Code Arkiekur, Observation Tower by UN Studio, and Salling Tower by Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter emphasize the characteristics of the form while appropriately combining functions; projects such as 10 Cal Tower by Super Machine Studio and Space Walk in Pohang, South Korea emphasize the expression of ideology or the exploration of the self; projects such as Social Network Factory by All Architecture serve as art installations, providing unique and memorable experiences.

03 Competition Process & Timeline

July 12 OPEN CALL



July 12-July 28

Resume & Portfolio Submission; At this stage, designers and design studios only need to submit resume & portfolio. Please do not start design-related work before online Q&A on August 1st.

Call for submissions closes at 23:59 on July 28

August 1 Online Project Briefing and Q&A

Project information related: Wide Horizon Landscape Center,

Competition mechanism related: A8 Design Center.

August 1-August 25 Design Strategy & Concept Proposal

This stage focuses on the design strategy, and the depth of the drawing is "able to express the design strategy and concept clearly"; This stage does not require overly detailed renderings or overly delicate text, and does not require videos

August 26-September 8

A preliminary review of the "Design Strategy & Concept Proposal" submitted will be conducted, and the list of 8 designers/studios selected for the next round will be announced

September 9 - October 8

Based on the "Design Strategy & Concept Proposal", the selected 8 designers/studios develop the proposal into conceptual design (CD phase)

October 9 - October 17

A review of the "Concept Design" submitted will be conducted and the top 3 will be selected from the 8 designers/studios

October 18

Announce the top 3 designers/studios, determine the time for on-site presentations; and further confirm and announce the ranking of 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place.

*The judging panel is composed of Wide Horizon Landscape Center, Wide Horizon Wuhan Division and A8 Design Center.

04 Prize Settings



Total Prize Pool: 120,000 RMB

First place: 50,000 RMB

Second place: 30,000 RMB

Third place: 10,000 RMB

Fourth to eighth place: 6,000 RMB

* The above prize is before tax; it does not include travel expenses for necessary occasions.

05 Registration

1. Designers/Studios participating in the competition, please send your profile and portfolio to a8dc@a8dc.cn, and indicate "Wuhan High Line Park & Landscape Structure" in the title. The staff will reply to confirm the receipt of the materials within 48 hours after receiving the application email;

2. The deadline for submission of profiles and portfolios is 23:59, July 28, 2024 (Sunday),Beijing time;

3. Designers participating in the submission must ensure the authenticity of their personal resumes and the originality, uniqueness and intellectual property integrity of their portfolios;

4. If you have any questions, please add A8 Design Center WeChat: 187 2846 5309.

06 Copyright Statement



According to relevant national laws and regulations, for any "contestant" or "author" who actively submits a work, the organizer believes that he has made the following irrevocable statement on the ownership of the copyright of the submitted work:

1. Original Statement

The entry is the original work of the contestant and does not infringe any patent, copyright, trademark or other intellectual property rights of any other person; the work has not been published in newspapers, magazines, websites or other media, has not applied for a patent or copyright registration, has not participated in other competitions, and has not entered commercial channels in any form. The contestant guarantees that the entry will not participate in other design competitions or transfer to other parties in the same form for life. Otherwise, the organizer will cancel his/her entry, shortlist and winning qualifications, take back the prize money and prizes, and reserve the right to pursue legal liability.

2. Ownership of Intellectual Property Rights of the Entries

Any author who submits a work agrees to grant the copyright of the entry to the organizer of the competition permanently. The organizer of the competition can exercise other copyright rights except the author's right of signature, including but not limited to free redesign, use, copy, produce, display, publish and promote the competition works. No other unit or individual may transfer, copy, reprint, disseminate or excerpt the work in any form without authorization.

3. Right of interpretation of the judges

Based on the principles of fairness, impartiality and openness, the judges have the final right of interpretation and judgment for this event. If there are any disputes over the works, you can call the organizing committee to report and provide relevant evidence as supporting evidence (such as relevant documents of plagiarized works). Once verified, the qualifications of the winners, certificates and trophies will be revoked.