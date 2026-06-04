Zhoushan Chaishan Island Elderly Care Home / line+ studio

+ 44

Category: Asylum, Renovation

Chief Architect/Project Lead: Meng Fanhao

Project Architect: He Yaliang

Design Team: Xu Yifan, Xu Hao, Wang Jionghao (Intern) (Architecture), Jin Yuting, Fan Xiaoxiao, Ye Xin, Xu Yichang, Jin Kaidi, Zhang Weixuan (Intern), Chen Hanxi (Intern) (Interior), Li Shangyang, Jin Jianbo, Rao Feier, Su Chenjuan (Landscape)

On Site Designer: Xu Yifan, Xu Yichang, Ye Xin

Project Planning: Zhu Xiaoming, Zhao Lijun

Program Partner: Dragon Television Dream Home Makeover

On Site Construction Coordinator: Zhao Lijun

Client: Baisha Island Management Committee, Zhoushan Putuo District

Design Period: 2023/6-2023/9

Construction Period: 2023/9-2024/5

Structure: Reinforced Concrete Frame Structure

Construction Drawing: China Three Gorges University Architectural Design Institute

General Contractor : Zhejiang Changyi Construction Co., Ltd.

Signage Design: M.TP 104

City: Zhoushan

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Chaishan Island Elderly Care Home, located in Baisha Township, Putuo District, Zhoushan, integrates public social and medical care functions. The design addresses the issue of rural elderly care services in the context of aging by transforming an abandoned elementary school through a functional replacement strategy. As line+'s first public welfare project, it aims to explore the potential of medical care spaces and provide a spiritual home for 96 left-behind elderly.