Zhoushan Chaishan Island Elderly Care Home / line+ studio

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Zhoushan, China
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Architects: line+ studio
- Area: 799 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Arch-Exist, line+ studio
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- Category: Asylum, Renovation
- Chief Architect/Project Lead: Meng Fanhao
- Project Architect: He Yaliang
- Design Team: Xu Yifan, Xu Hao, Wang Jionghao (Intern) (Architecture), Jin Yuting, Fan Xiaoxiao, Ye Xin, Xu Yichang, Jin Kaidi, Zhang Weixuan (Intern), Chen Hanxi (Intern) (Interior), Li Shangyang, Jin Jianbo, Rao Feier, Su Chenjuan (Landscape)
- On Site Designer: Xu Yifan, Xu Yichang, Ye Xin
- Project Planning: Zhu Xiaoming, Zhao Lijun
- Program Partner: Dragon Television Dream Home Makeover
- On Site Construction Coordinator: Zhao Lijun
- Client: Baisha Island Management Committee, Zhoushan Putuo District
- Design Period: 2023/6-2023/9
- Construction Period: 2023/9-2024/5
- Structure: Reinforced Concrete Frame Structure
- Construction Drawing: China Three Gorges University Architectural Design Institute
- General Contractor : Zhejiang Changyi Construction Co., Ltd.
- Signage Design: M.TP 104
- City: Zhoushan
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Chaishan Island Elderly Care Home, located in Baisha Township, Putuo District, Zhoushan, integrates public social and medical care functions. The design addresses the issue of rural elderly care services in the context of aging by transforming an abandoned elementary school through a functional replacement strategy. As line+'s first public welfare project, it aims to explore the potential of medical care spaces and provide a spiritual home for 96 left-behind elderly.