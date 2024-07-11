MountainTop Snug Resort / IAPA design

+ 28

Architecture: Shibing Wei

Interior Designer: Shenmei Wu

Team Members: Jie Chen

Bushfire Consultant: Lark & Creese

City: Snug

Country: Australia

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. MountainTop Snug Resort House is nestled in a lush forest on the hillside of Snug, just over a 20-minute drive from the center of Hobart, Tasmania’s capital city. The site area is 2.3 hectares, and from the resort house, guests can enjoy panoramic views of Snug Beach, Bruny Island North, and Tinderbox Peninsula.

The resort consists of two interconnected yet independent building blocks, measuring 190 sqm and 98 sqm, accommodating 6 to 8 guests. The design of the house adapts to the terrain's constraints, with the two structures descending from west to east. The first cantilevered structure sits towards the uppermost part of the site. The second structure is nestled beside the lower rock, seamlessly integrating the natural scenery. Sunlight from the north penetrates the interior of the structures and reflects beautifully off the surrounding rocks.

Utilizing the site's characteristics, the resort maximizes the experience of unobstructed outdoor views. Both houses feature large floor-to-ceiling windows that bring the eastern sea views and the sprawling southern forest scenery into every living space. The west side of the main rooms has long, low windows that allow afternoon sunlight to filter through from the treetops behind the house. Guests can enjoy the morning and evening sunlight while being sheltered from the mountain winds. There are two small outdoor activity spaces within the contours of both buildings, where guests can enjoy barbecues and the interplay of sunlight on the rocks.

Upon entering the house, guests are greeted by a minimalist yet comfortable interior. The perfect blend of wooden and natural tones creates a warm and harmonious atmosphere. The living room, bedrooms, and tatami spaces are decorated with white and charcoal linen fabrics, contrasting with the pure alabaster stone used in the kitchen, dining area, and bathroom spaces. The exterior walls of the buildings are clad in monument mini-orb and rendering, helping the building integrate with its surroundings, while the transition surfaces between exterior and interior use rusted steel panels. The resort houses are equipped with modern amenities, including air conditioning, underfloor heating, stoves, refrigerators, microwaves, and double dishwashers. This allows guests to easily prepare and enjoy delicious home-cooked meals. The dining area offers stunning views through its windows, enhancing the dining experience.

The spacious living room invites guests to relax with its comfortable sofas and a fireplace exuding coziness and warmth. The generous and comfortable bedrooms and tatami spaces provide excellent sleeping spaces. Each house has a sea-view bathtub, with one offering an outdoor bathtub. Watching the sunset over the sea from the outdoor bathtub while sipping champagne is a perfect way to end the day.

Surrounded entirely by nature, the resort offers guests a tranquil and relaxing environment. In this serene mountaintop retreat, guests can immerse themselves in nature, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and enjoy a unique vacation experience. They can savor their morning coffee at the dining table while admiring the scenic water and mountain views, particularly the mesmerizing sunrise over the sea. In the evening, they can enjoy the tranquility by the warm fireplace, gazing at the stars outside. MountainTop Snug Resort House is a unique getaway experience. Its design is a success in every aspect. The unique natural environment, innovative site design approach, and striking cantilevered features all make it a unique vacation destination, providing guests with an unforgettable holiday experience.