A' Design Awards & Competition 2024–2025: Call for Entries

The A' Design Award, "born out of the desire to underline the best designs and well-designed products," recognizes outstanding and original talent from across the globe. It is both a major achievement for designers and a source of inspiration for award-winning architects, brands, and design agencies. Entry and nomination are open to contestants from around the world.

While there is no shortage of design awards out there, the A' Design Award stands out for its exceptional scale, with over 100 design categories. Alongside a category for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design, the award also includes Interior Space and Exhibition Design, Landscape Planning and Garden Design, Urban Planning and Urban Design, and dozens more. All of the categories can be found on the website here.

Winners of an A' Design Award receive a trophy alongside a variety of other benefits: a certificate, inclusion in an exhibition, inclusion in a yearbook publication, winners' badges, an exclusive interview to be featured on the A' Design Awards website, inclusion in the world design rankings, an invite to a gala night hosted by the awards for networking, feedback notes from the award jury, and participation in an extensive PR campaign are all offered to winners.

Entries are judged by a jury of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to a more fair and equitable awards process, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.

After the winners are announced on May 1st, 2025, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. Below, see a selection of winners from the category A' Furniture Design Award 2023 - 2024 Period Winners.

Arc Chair by Dheeraj Belgaonkar

"The motive was to create a seating solution that captures the fluidity and elegance of arcs while providing ergonomic comfort. The inspiration came from the idea of movement and harmony found in biomorphic forms such as the lotus, translating those qualities into the design."

Arcstool Stool by Li Ying Huang

"Inspired by Arches National Park's awe-inspiring natural arches, their grand presence, and mesmerizing linear flow, this project aimed to capture their essence in a functional yet elegant form. Crafting a symmetrical design emphasized a focal point where the two arcs meet, accentuating harmony and balance."

THA Chair by Jun Nakano

"Why did we never question the fact that chairs can only be stacked from the front? To eliminate this inconvenience, we improved the positioning and processing of the legs and armrests so that they could be stacked from the back. This patented idea and structure can also be applied to steel chairs, creating a new trend in stackable chair design."

4x4 Bench by Shayan Ramesht

"Nowadays, one of the biggest global issues is waste generation and environmental pollution. Recycling and reusing existing materials multiple times is one way to prevent less waste production. Therefore, the idea of creating a functional object using recycled materials gave birth to the construction of this bench."

Misfit Chair by Chanhee Kim

"In general, older generations are more likely to perceive younger generations as crooked misfits. However, in my opinion, the quirkiness of the younger generation does not represent rebellion but can be interpreted as an authentic journey of self-discovery and embracement of individual freedom. With this in mind, this furniture features legs, backrest, and crossbars meeting at entirely different angles while coming together in harmony, reflecting the spirit and beauty of the current generation."

Dango Multifunctional Folding Chair by Nora Voon

"The inspiration came from a Japanese dessert snack called dango. It is made up of a mix of rice flour and it's usually in 3-4 round shaped mochi served on a skewer. When folded the chair (profile view) takes the shape of the snack. Noda designs wanted to design a multifunctional folding chair that can convert to a lounge chair and can be used indoors or outdoors with eco-friendly materials."



Infinity Console by Cesare Arosio

"Powerfully expressive, this console draws inspiration from the fluid, organic shapes of waves, true sculptures produced by nature. The Infinity console is a multi-purpose object for placing objects, works of art and lighting accessories. With its design, it can also be used as a decorative element within the space."

Accent Item Lighting Furniture by Yu Ren

"The design of the Accent Item collection is inspired by the needs of modern living spaces. People not only need practical furniture, but also design elements that can enhance the atmosphere and beauty of the space. In modern life, space is often limited, but needs are diverse. People need furniture to meet their storage needs, but also to enhance their quality of life and provide a comfortable and welcoming environment."

Hone Shelf by Pablo Vidiella

"Every curve and surface present in nature has a biological explanation related to a certain function over time, and these evolutionary transformations are my source of inspiration to create Hone Shelf. The creative process consists of trying to emulate this natural process through natural materials and give a function to it, in this case, a bookshelf."

Brera Modular Sofa by Dima Loginov

"The Brera modular sofa is a small revolution against the big stereotype that the author's design costs millions and is inaccessible to people, beauty excludes comfort, and designer things are too complicated for a familiar home environment."

