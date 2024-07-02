Call for Entries: NSW Housing Pattern Book Design Competition

Save this picture! Arkadia / Breathe Architecture + DKO. Image © Tom Ross

Sydney, like many cities globally, is facing a housing crisis. There is a shortfall of housing for those who need it and increased demand from a growing population, making housing less affordable. The New South Wales (NSW) Housing Pattern Book Design Competition aims to engage the international design community, architects and students of architecture, to explore bold ideas and develop creative concepts to meet the immediate and future housing needs of the people of NSW, Australia.

The Competition is seeking modest, adaptable, sustainable, affordable and beautiful designs for 21st century Sydney—homes to suit our needs through all stages of life, from raising our children to working from home and aging in place. The NSW Government and Government Architect NSW aim for this competition to deliver more than just good ideas. Up to 5 sites across greater Sydney will be committed by government organizations (Homes NSW, Landcom and Sydney Olympic Park Authority) for the competition and the subsequent development of built demonstration projects.

At the conclusion of the competition, these NSW Government organizations intend to collaborate with the winning architects for each site to deliver built projects based on their competition-winning designs.

Competition Overview and Purpose

The competition will be run as a 2-stage process, led by GANSW and endorsed by the Australian Institute of Architects. The first stage is an Expression of Interest (EOI) and the second stage will shortlist entrants with a competition fee for each category.

The competition will establish a global, design-led exploration of housing ideas to support the development of the pattern book for two key housing typologies: the terrace house, and the mid-rise apartment (up to 6 stories).

Competition winners will also have the opportunity to work with GANSW to refine their designs for inclusion in the NSW Housing Pattern Book.

Background and Context

The NSW Government is developing a "pattern book" of endorsed building designs that can be used to guide the creation of new low-rise housing and mid-rise apartment buildings of up to 6 stories.

The Housing Pattern Book will be a useful resource for developers, architects, planners, councils, and the community, containing designs and guidelines to support the construction of more high-quality and sustainable housing. The Competition will harness design talent and innovation from the international design community to develop patterns that are liveable, buildable and adaptable and responsive to the unique climate, character and Country of NSW.

How to Apply

The competition’s initial Expression of Interest (EOI) phase opens at 9.00am AEST on 2 July 2024 and closes at 4pm AEST on 9 August 2024.

Interested applicants are invited to express their interest in competing in the professional architect or student category and highlight which housing type—low-or mid-rise—they’d like to design. No design work will be required at this stage, it’s simply your expression of interest in progressing to the next stage of the competition.

To submit an expression of interest, applicants will need to provide information on their team capability, a portfolio of relevant work, and complete a task appreciation statement, in accordance with the competition EOI brief.

Shortlisted teams will be announced in September 2024. Up to 21 entries will be selected to proceed to stage 2 of the competition (15 professional entrants and 6 student entrants). They will be paid an honorarium and have five weeks to craft and shape their low-rise or mid-rise housing pattern. At the end of this phase, the selected professional competition winners will have the honor of having their designs brought to life and built on a government-owned site.

If you have any questions about your entry, or the competition itself, please email patternbookcompetition@planning.nsw.gov.au.