World
South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 2 of 21South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 3 of 21South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 4 of 21South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 5 of 21South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Residential
Raleigh, United States
South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 2 of 21
© ​Keith Isaacs

Text description provided by the architects. As one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, Raleigh is experiencing the need for housing densification and is fostering new centers for community growth. Located just down the street from Downtown in a primarily single-residence neighborhood, LOHA’s South E8 brings eight units to a lot that previously had one.

South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 3 of 21
© ​Keith Isaacs
South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 17 of 21
Ground Floor Plan
South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 4 of 21
© ​Keith Isaacs
South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 9 of 21
© ​Keith Isaacs

Retaining the visual scale of its context, South E8 employs a distinctive massing strategy and unique floor plan to integrate living quarters with roof decks and outdoor spaces. Utilizing an efficient footprint, passive design strategies and recyclable materials, this project brings sustainable approaches to a future vision of housing in the area.

South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 10 of 21
© ​Keith Isaacs
South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 19 of 21
Section 1
South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 8 of 21
© ​Keith Isaacs

The interior uses the massing to create exceptional spaces with plenty of natural light. The roof decks frame the Downtown skyline and provide additional gathering spaces. On the exterior, the brick patterning strategy at the base leads to metal paneling as the home rises. South E8 exemplifies the typology of how to densify Raleigh while retaining neighborhood identity.

South E8 House / Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects - Image 5 of 21
© ​Keith Isaacs

Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects
WoodConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBuildingsResidentialUnited States

