Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin

Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin

Save

Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 2 of 40Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 3 of 40Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 4 of 40Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 5 of 40Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture, Houses
Québec City, Canada
  • Architects: Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  184
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maxime Brouillet, Adrien Williams y Stéphane Asselin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alumico, Alumicor, Ardobec, Bois expansions, Ceragrès Montreal les bains, IC2 et UNICEL, Journault Jourplex , Maibec, Plomberie Ravary , Portes Bourassa , Prelco, Stuv
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 2 of 40
© Maxime Brouillet, Adrien Williams y Stéphane Asselin

Text description provided by the architects. The Alma-24 project is located on the northwest shore of Lake Saint-Jean, the third-largest lake in the province of Quebec (Canada). Offering breathtaking panoramic views, the shoreline landscape alternates between miles of sandy beaches and imposing rugged rocky surfaces. The site was home to an abandoned summer pavilion partially erected on the protected coastal strip. Sensitive to the protection of the territory and the revaluation of its natural features, the new owners wanted to build the single-family residence on a renaturalized site. The first stage of dismantling the deteriorated structures made it possible to restore the natural profile of the topography, revealing its original identity, and determining the location of the future residence while minimizing deforestation.

Save this picture!
Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 11 of 40
© Maxime Brouillet, Adrien Williams y Stéphane Asselin
Save this picture!
Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 36 of 40
Site Plan Illustration and Axonometry
Save this picture!
Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 12 of 40
© Maxime Brouillet, Adrien Williams y Stéphane Asselin

The new house had to fulfill the role of a place for family gatherings and friendships and at the same time allow its residents to escape from the rhythm of urban life while ensuring a close connection with the landscape. The user and nature will then be placed at the center of the spatial concept and the architectural language will emphasize the local culture. The use of natural materials will be privileged to reinforce the wild authenticity of the place, assimilating the personality of the architectural interventions to the regional identity as well as to respond to considerations of resilience and durability of the different enclosures.

Save this picture!
Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 3 of 40
© Maxime Brouillet, Adrien Williams y Stéphane Asselin
Save this picture!
Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 37 of 40
Longitudinal Section and 1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 15 of 40
© Maxime Brouillet, Adrien Williams y Stéphane Asselin

The residence is positioned parallel to the shore, taking advantage of the imposing views over the lake and at the same time freeing the previously occupied coastal strip. The house presents an articulation in resonance with nature in the experience of living: formalizing a fusion with the rocks, a connection to the forest and a window on the lake. The desire to minimize the imprint of the building on the site imposed a two-level typology, the second of which seems to float above the site. Starting from the entrance to the site, using the unevenness of the terrain to reduce the impact of the building, the composition reveals only the semi-opaque facades of the upper volume, reserving the intimacy of the spaces facing the lake.

Save this picture!
Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 5 of 40
© Maxime Brouillet, Adrien Williams y Stéphane Asselin
Save this picture!
Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 4 of 40
© Maxime Brouillet, Adrien Williams y Stéphane Asselin

Wild and native species, compatible with the climatic characteristics of the site, are articulated around the residence with the objective of, once mature, mimicking nature and restoring the original character of the property. Between a summer "summer house" experience, with its semi-outdoor spaces connected to the rocks and the beach, and a "winter cottage" above the infinite horizon of Lake Saint-Jean frozen in the warmth of the wood, Alma-24, reinforcing the links between architecture and the uniqueness of its context, offers its inhabitants a sensitive experience of the identity of the site through the four seasons. The Alma-24 residence has been chosen as a finalist in the 2023 Excellence in Architecture Awards of the Quebec College of Architects: https://www.oaq.com/ordre/prix/prix-dexcellence-en-architecture/prix2023-vote/alma-24/.

Save this picture!
Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin - Image 6 of 40
© Maxime Brouillet, Adrien Williams y Stéphane Asselin

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: "Alma 24 House / Maria José Benech + Stéphane Asselin" 26 Jun 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1018099/alma-24-house-maria-jose-benech-plus-stephane-asselin> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Top #Tags