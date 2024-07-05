Morocco Oasis Heritage Retreat: A Unique Architectural Competition

The Morocco Oasis Heritage Retreat competition invites architects and designers from around the world to engage in a unique challenge. This competition, organized by Buildner, focuses on creating a sustainable and culturally sensitive retreat in Morocco. The aim is to design a retreat that harmoniously blends with the natural landscape and respects the rich heritage of the northeastern Moroccan region.

The competition is a call for innovative designs that reflect a deep understanding of the local culture and environment. Participants are tasked with designing a retreat that offers tranquility and a connection to nature while incorporating sustainable practices. This competition emphasizes creativity, sustainability, and cultural sensitivity.

Participants must design a retreat that includes accommodation, communal spaces, and facilities that support relaxation and cultural immersion. The design should seamlessly integrate with the natural surroundings, using local materials and sustainable construction methods. The challenge also includes considerations for water conservation, energy efficiency, and minimal environmental impact.

Important Dates:

Registration Deadline: September 30, 2024

Submission Deadline: October 31, 2024

Winners Announced: November 30, 2024

Jury

The submissions will be evaluated by an esteemed panel of experts in architecture, sustainability, and cultural heritage. At the date of publishing, the confirmed jury panel includes:

O’DonnellBrown Architects

Field Object Lab

SAOTA

Semillas Peru

Francesca Perani Enterprise

Fala Atelier

Patkau

SASAKI

Zaha Hadid Architects

The final list of jury members is subject to change and additional members may be announced closer to the evaluation period.

Register now and find more information at the official website.