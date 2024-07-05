Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  3. Morocco Oasis Heritage Retreat: A Unique Architectural Competition

Morocco Oasis Heritage Retreat: A Unique Architectural Competition

The Morocco Oasis Heritage Retreat competition invites architects and designers from around the world to engage in a unique challenge. This competition, organized by Buildner, focuses on creating a sustainable and culturally sensitive retreat in Morocco. The aim is to design a retreat that harmoniously blends with the natural landscape and respects the rich heritage of the northeastern Moroccan region.

The competition is a call for innovative designs that reflect a deep understanding of the local culture and environment. Participants are tasked with designing a retreat that offers tranquility and a connection to nature while incorporating sustainable practices. This competition emphasizes creativity, sustainability, and cultural sensitivity.

Morocco Oasis Heritage Retreat: A Unique Architectural Competition - Image 7 of 7
Courtesy of Buildner

Participants must design a retreat that includes accommodation, communal spaces, and facilities that support relaxation and cultural immersion. The design should seamlessly integrate with the natural surroundings, using local materials and sustainable construction methods. The challenge also includes considerations for water conservation, energy efficiency, and minimal environmental impact.

Morocco Oasis Heritage Retreat: A Unique Architectural Competition - Image 2 of 7
Courtesy of Buildner
Morocco Oasis Heritage Retreat: A Unique Architectural Competition - Image 4 of 7
Courtesy of Buildner

Important Dates:

  • Registration Deadline: September 30, 2024
  • Submission Deadline: October 31, 2024
  • Winners Announced: November 30, 2024

Jury

The submissions will be evaluated by an esteemed panel of experts in architecture, sustainability, and cultural heritage. At the date of publishing, the confirmed jury panel includes:

  • O’DonnellBrown Architects
  • Field Object Lab
  • SAOTA
  • Semillas Peru
  • Francesca Perani Enterprise
  • Fala Atelier
  • Patkau
  • SASAKI
  • Zaha Hadid Architects

The final list of jury members is subject to change and additional members may be announced closer to the evaluation period.

Morocco Oasis Heritage Retreat: A Unique Architectural Competition - Image 5 of 7
Courtesy of Buildner
Morocco Oasis Heritage Retreat: A Unique Architectural Competition - Image 3 of 7
Courtesy of Buildner

Register now and find more information at the official website.

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

