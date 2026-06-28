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Buildings of Liangzi Lake Changling Ferry / UP Architecture

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Buildings of Liangzi Lake Changling Ferry / UP Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsBuildings of Liangzi Lake Changling Ferry / UP Architecture - Exterior PhotographyBuildings of Liangzi Lake Changling Ferry / UP Architecture - Image 6 of 33Buildings of Liangzi Lake Changling Ferry / UP Architecture - Interior PhotographyBuildings of Liangzi Lake Changling Ferry / UP Architecture - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Public Architecture
Ezhou, China
  • Architects: UP Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ArchiTranslator
  • Lead Architects: Zhou Chao
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Buildings of Liangzi Lake Changling Ferry / UP Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© ArchiTranslator

Text description provided by the architects. Changling Ferry is located on the east coast of Liangzi Lake in Ezhou City, Hubei Province. It is the main tourist distribution center leading to Liangzi Island，a national 4A tourist attraction. At present, Liangzi Lake Scenic Spot is undergoing upgrading and renewal. As an important node, Changling Ferry has expanded supporting buildings, parking lots and related Auxiliary Buildings.

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Cite: "Buildings of Liangzi Lake Changling Ferry / UP Architecture" 28 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1017130/buildings-of-liangzi-lake-changling-ferry-up-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© ArchiTranslator

梁子湖长岭渡口配套建筑 / 原榀建筑事务所

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