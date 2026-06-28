Buildings of Liangzi Lake Changling Ferry / UP Architecture

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Text description provided by the architects. Changling Ferry is located on the east coast of Liangzi Lake in Ezhou City, Hubei Province. It is the main tourist distribution center leading to Liangzi Island，a national 4A tourist attraction. At present, Liangzi Lake Scenic Spot is undergoing upgrading and renewal. As an important node, Changling Ferry has expanded supporting buildings, parking lots and related Auxiliary Buildings.