The Enscape 4 All - Architectural Real-Time Visualization Award is now Open for Submissions

Real-time rendering has revolutionized the world of architectural visualization, allowing designers to explore their ideas like never before. That's why we are proud to announce the Enscape 4 All Real-Time Rendering Awards, where we will honor the best real-time renders of the year.

Real-Time rendering has become a powerful tool that allows architects and designers to envision the future of architecture by simultaneously leveraging speed, render quality and performance. With this competition we aim to find the most talented artists from around the world and discover who is setting trends with their work and aesthetics, shaping the future of architecture.

The competition is focused on Real-Time Rendering by Enscape. A jury of ArchDaily Editors and Enscape Specialists will evaluate each submission. All visualizations will be judged on their creativity, technique, and innovative use of real-time rendering. The competition is open to the general public and free to access.

Winners will be published by ArchDaily and Enscape. The winners in each category will receive an Enscape 1-year license each.

Read below for more details on how to submit your design/render.

Chaos Enscape offers a free 14 days Trial, you can take advantage of it to create your real-time render and you have a chance to win a 1-year license.

About Chaos

Founded in 1997, Chaos is a leading global visualization technology company.

Chaos is defining visualization by offering accessible tools, simplifying and accelerating workflows, and empowering visual storytelling for artists, architects, designers, and other creative professionals.

Chaos’ portfolio of visualization technologies for architecture and design, media and entertainment, and product e-commerce includes:

V-Ray, a physically based renderer that has been honored with an Academy Award and an Engineering Emmy.

Enscape, a high-quality real-time rendering and virtual reality plugin.

Corona, a high-performance photorealistic rendering engine.

Cylindo, a 3D furniture product visualization platform for e-commerce.

anima, a 3D/4D animation software to add realistic people and crowds to visualizations.

Headquartered in Karlsruhe, Germany, Chaos has nearly 800 employees and offices in 11 cities worldwide. For more information, visit chaos.com, chaos-enscape.com, chaos-corona.com, chaos-cylindo.com and axyz-design.com.

The Process

During the first stage, anyone can submit their best Real-Time rendering through this link. This stage starts on May 14th and ends on June 14th at 11:59 PM EST. After this, the jury will evaluate all the submissions. The winners will be announced on June 26th, 2024.

Eligible Real-Time Rendering

All real-time renderings created with Enscape and submitted during the open call are eligible for this award.

By submitting their works to ArchDaily for publication, the submitter agrees to enter this competition and to be present on the promotional material both on Archdaily and Enscape.

The authorship and copyright of each visualization belong to the offices and authors mentioned on each visualization page.

Winners

Winners of each category will be announced on ArchDaily’s home page on June 26th, 2024.

Winners of each category will receive an Enscape yearly license.

Timeline

The first stage starts on May 14th and ends on June 14th, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST.

The winners will be announced on June 26th, 2024.

Important notes