2024 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions

Save this picture! Ombú, Madrid, Spain / Foster + Partners. Image Courtesy of the Wood Design & Building Awards

The 2024 Wood Design and Building Awards program is now open for submissions, inviting entries from talented architects and designers across North America and around the globe who are setting new standards of excellence in wood architecture. The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about celebrating wood as a sustainable, versatile, and sophisticated building material. The program offers the chance to showcase innovative work and be part of a prestigious celebration of wood design.

Entries should showcase the use of wood products in any, or several, of their many forms and applications, demonstrating an understanding of the special properties of wood including strength, durability, beauty, and cost-effectiveness.

A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. will review the submissions based on several considerations including creativity, design innovation, and appropriate use of wood materials to satisfy clients’ building and site requirements.

Honor, Merit, and Citation awards will be given at the discretion of the jury. Winners will receive a custom wood trophy recognizing the achievement and will also:

Be announced in a media release and on social media;

Receive a feature profile on the Wood Innovation Network;

Be showcased in a dedicated video posted on their various media platforms;

Be featured in Wood Design & Building Magazine (digital).

2024 Categories:

Non-residential

Residential

Adaptive Reuse, Additions, and Renovations

International Building

Other (Exterior Structures, Bridges etc.)

In addition to the Wood Design and Building Awards, the following specialty awards will also be included:

Sponsored Awards:

Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Award

Sansin Award

Real Cedar Award

Wood Preservation Canada (WPC) Award

WoodWorks Awards:

Ontario region

British-Columbia region

Prairie region

Early Bird Deadline: May 31st, 2024

Submission deadline: June 30th, 2024

For more information and to submit your project(s) visit: www.wooddesignawards.com

The Wood Design and Building is a Canadian Wood Council program aimed at celebrating wood excellence.