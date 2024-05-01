Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
2024 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions

The 2024 Wood Design and Building Awards program is now open for submissions, inviting entries from talented architects and designers across North America and around the globe who are setting new standards of excellence in wood architecture. The Wood Design & Building Awards program recognizes design teams that are passionate about celebrating wood as a sustainable, versatile, and sophisticated building material. The program offers the chance to showcase innovative work and be part of a prestigious celebration of wood design.

2024 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions - Image 2 of 29
Churchill Meadows Community Centre / MJMA Architecture & Design . Image Courtesy of the Wood Design & Building Awards

Entries should showcase the use of wood products in any, or several, of their many forms and applications, demonstrating an understanding of the special properties of wood including strength, durability, beauty, and cost-effectiveness. 

A jury of prominent architects from Canada and the U.S. will review the submissions based on several considerations including creativity, design innovation, and appropriate use of wood materials to satisfy clients’ building and site requirements.

2024 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions - Image 21 of 29
The Monocular, Chester Bay, Nova Scotia / RHAD Architect . Image Courtesy of the Wood Design & Building Awards

Honor, Merit, and Citation awards will be given at the discretion of the jury. Winners will receive a custom wood trophy recognizing the achievement and will also: 

  • Be announced in a media release and on social media;
  • Receive a feature profile on the Wood Innovation Network;
  • Be showcased in a dedicated video posted on their various media platforms;
  • Be featured in Wood Design & Building Magazine (digital).

2024 Categories:

  • Non-residential
  • Residential 
  • Adaptive Reuse, Additions, and Renovations
  • International Building 
  • Other (Exterior Structures, Bridges etc.)

2024 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions - Image 20 of 29
The Monocular, Chester Bay, Nova Scotia / RHAD Architect. Image Courtesy of the Wood Design & Building Awards

In addition to the Wood Design and Building Awards, the following specialty awards will also be included:

Sponsored Awards: 

  • Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) Award
  • Sansin Award
  • Real Cedar Award
  • Wood Preservation Canada (WPC) Award 

WoodWorks Awards:

  • Ontario region
  • British-Columbia region
  • Prairie region

2024 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions - Image 8 of 29
Rouyn-Noranda Air Terminal, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec / EVOQ+ARTCAD architects. Image Courtesy of the Wood Design & Building Awards

Early Bird Deadline: May 31st, 2024

Submission deadline: June 30th, 2024

For more information and to submit your project(s) visit: www.wooddesignawards.com

The Wood Design and Building is a Canadian Wood Council program aimed at celebrating wood excellence.

This competition was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit a competition, call for submissions or other architectural 'opportunity' please use our "Submit a Competition" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "2024 Wood Design & Building Awards: Call for Submissions" 01 May 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1016042/2024-wood-design-and-building-awards-call-for-submissions> ISSN 0719-8884

