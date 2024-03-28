DECO Speaker Series: Reno Advice from Ex-Blockhead & Interior Designer Shannon Vos

Join Shannon Vos, an Interior Designer, Renovator, and one-half of the winning team from 2014's 'The Block', for an insightful discussion on the dos and don'ts of renovating at the DECO Innovation Centre.

In conversation with Meika Doonan, DECO Director, Shannon will offer valuable renovation advice and share some of his top interior design tips to help you excel in your own renovation projects. This is an event not to be missed!

Where: DECO Innovation Centre

When: April 13th, 11 am

Learn more and register here.

Spaces are limited, so be sure to register to secure your spot at the session.