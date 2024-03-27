Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas

+ 51

• Brazil Architects: Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 807 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Oka fotografia

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Carga pesada , Deca , Palimanan , prontoconengenharia

Lead Architect: Clarice lacerda

Text description provided by the architects. Pousada Hayô Pé na Areia is located in Caraíva, the first fishing village in Brazil, founded in 1530, on the Costa do Descobrimento (Discovery Coast), on the south coast of Bahia, between the Caraíva River and the sea. The village of Caraíva is today a UNESCO World Heritage Site, neighboring the Pataxó indigenous reserve and the Monte Pascoal National and Historical Park, which was the first piece of land seen by the Portuguese navigator and discoverer of Brazil, Pedro Álvares Cabral in the year 1500 A.D.

As it could not be otherwise, the inspiration and conception of the project went a long way towards rescuing the origins of materials and construction methods of Brazilian architecture, present in our imagination and also in everyday life. Because this place is so peculiar, the challenge was to create a project with minimal solid waste, which is why we chose to make the entire structure in steel frames. The covering/roof is entirely made of piassava, an Afro-indigenous heritage from the quilombola territories of the Southern Lowlands of Bahia. Some walls are wattle and daub, made as a wooden structure and walls filled with clay, straw, and other natural materials.

The doors and windows are generous and have an articulated system that provides ventilation and lighting, as well as the bathrooms are open, integrating the external and internal environments. The pool is lined with green quartz from Chapada Diamantina, considered to be a healing stone due to the calming and detoxifying properties of its color. It can calm the body, mind and heart. Finally, we highlighted the beach bar boat, which is a “trademark” of the place as the means of transport to access the village since its foundation until today.