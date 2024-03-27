Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. Brazil
  5. Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas

Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas

Save

Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Interior Photography, ChairPousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Interior PhotographyPousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, TablePousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Image 5 of 56Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - More Images+ 51

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Brazil
  • Architects: Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  807
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Oka fotografia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Carga pesada, Deca, Palimanan, prontoconengenharia
  • Lead Architect: Clarice lacerda
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Exterior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Oka fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. Pousada Hayô Pé na Areia is located in Caraíva, the first fishing village in Brazil, founded in 1530, on the Costa do Descobrimento (Discovery Coast), on the south coast of Bahia, between the Caraíva River and the sea. The village of Caraíva is today a UNESCO World Heritage Site, neighboring the Pataxó indigenous reserve and the Monte Pascoal National and Historical Park, which was the first piece of land seen by the Portuguese navigator and discoverer of Brazil, Pedro Álvares Cabral in the year 1500 A.D.

Save this picture!
Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Image 5 of 56
© Oka fotografia
Save this picture!
Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table
© Oka fotografia

As it could not be otherwise, the inspiration and conception of the project went a long way towards rescuing the origins of materials and construction methods of Brazilian architecture, present in our imagination and also in everyday life. Because this place is so peculiar, the challenge was to create a project with minimal solid waste, which is why we chose to make the entire structure in steel frames. The covering/roof is entirely made of piassava, an Afro-indigenous heritage from the quilombola territories of the Southern Lowlands of Bahia. Some walls are wattle and daub, made as a wooden structure and walls filled with clay, straw, and other natural materials.

Save this picture!
Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Interior Photography
© Oka fotografia
Save this picture!
Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Image 39 of 56
Implantação - Pavimento térreo
Save this picture!
Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Chair
© Oka fotografia
Save this picture!
Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Interior Photography, Beam
© Oka fotografia

The doors and windows are generous and have an articulated system that provides ventilation and lighting, as well as the bathrooms are open, integrating the external and internal environments. The pool is lined with green quartz from Chapada Diamantina, considered to be a healing stone due to the calming and detoxifying properties of its color. It can calm the body, mind and heart. Finally, we highlighted the beach bar boat, which is a “trademark” of the place as the means of transport to access the village since its foundation until today.

Save this picture!
Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas - Image 6 of 56
© Oka fotografia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:-

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesBrazil
Cite: "Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas" [Pousada Hayô / Vivian Hunnicutt arquitetas e associadas] 27 Mar 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1014899/pousada-hayo-vivian-hunnicutt-arquitetas-e-associadas> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags