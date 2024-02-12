Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2024 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Last Days to Vote for the 2024 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards Finalists

Last Days to Vote for the 2024 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards Finalists

Save
Last Days to Vote for the 2024 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards Finalists

With more than 70,000 votes, gathered up till now, ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards has shown to be, one of the most relevant and democratic in the architecture community.

You still have the opportunity to shape the outcome until February 14th at 00:01 (EST). Your vote is a powerful tool to honor the architecture that resonates with you most. Together, our collective intelligence will carefully sift through a vast array of over 4,000 projects, ultimately selecting only 75 finalists to stand in the spotlight.

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

Vote Here


About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Diego Hernández. "Last Days to Vote for the 2024 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards Finalists" 12 Feb 2024. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1013256/last-days-to-vote-for-the-2024-archdaily-building-of-the-year-awards-finalists> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags