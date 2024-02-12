Last Days to Vote for the 2024 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards Finalists

With more than 70,000 votes, gathered up till now, ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards has shown to be, one of the most relevant and democratic in the architecture community.

You still have the opportunity to shape the outcome until February 14th at 00:01 (EST). Your vote is a powerful tool to honor the architecture that resonates with you most. Together, our collective intelligence will carefully sift through a vast array of over 4,000 projects, ultimately selecting only 75 finalists to stand in the spotlight.

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.