Days of ORIS 2024: Mary Anderson, Xu Tiantian and Alejandro Aravena

Since 2001, Days of Oris has brought together some of the world's most interesting global architects, in Zagreb, Croatia. This year three global practices bring unique perspective from diverse geographies: Mary Anderson from Assemble (UK), a community oriented practice that does not only focus on the building, but rather on the social impact of their projects; Xu Tiantian from DnA Design and Architecture (China), with a focus on rural China and its communities, delivering an architecture with a strong identity; and Pritzker laureate Alejandro Aravena, whose practice ELEMENTAL (Chile) has brought new perspectives to social housing and public projects across the globe, focusing on the right answer that architecture should respond to.

Speakers:

Alejandro Aravena (Chile)

Alejandro Aravena graduated as an architect at Universidad Católica de Chile in 1992.

Between 2000 and 2005, he was a professor at Harvard University, where Elemental originated, a Do Tank founded in 2001, directed by Alejandro Aravena with partners Gonzalo Arteaga, Juan Cerda, Victor Oddó, and Diego Torres.

In 2010, he was named Honorary International Fellow of the Royal Institute of Architects. Since 2011, he has been a member of the London School of Economics’ Council of the Cities Program. In 2014, he gave a TED Global Talk. The works of Aravena and ELEMENTAL have been recognized, among other awards, with Silver Lion at the Venice Biennale (2008) and the Gothenburg Award for Sustainability (2017). In 2016, Aravena was awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize and was the Curator of the XV Venice Biennale.

Since 2020, he has been President of the Pritzker Prize Jury.

Mary Anderson (UK)

Mary is a partner at Assemble, working across the fields of art, architecture and set design. Her work centres on how these practices can inform one another through craft, story-telling and low-carbon construction. In the last two years, Mary has been part of the interdisciplinary team creating Dreamachine, a touring immersive art installation that she continues to develop for a worldwide audience. Other projects at Assemble have focused on the creation of affordable workspace for making within our cities and the role of childhood in the production of architecture. Prior to Assemble, Mary worked at the architecture and scenography studio Gonzalez-Haase AAS in Berlin and Practice Architecture in London on a pioneering self-build house and studio, developing low-tech, bio-construction methods using hempcrete, timber and clay.

Xu Tiantian (China)

Xu Tiantian is the founding principal of DnA _Design and Architecture and Professor in Practice at Tsinghua University School of Architecture. She received her baccalaureate in Architecture from Tsinghua University in China and her master’s degree in Architecture, Urban Design (MAUD) from Harvard Graduate School of Design. In 2020, she was appointed an Honorary Fellow of the American Institute of Architects. Xu Tiantian has engaged extensively in the rural revitalizing process in rural China. Her groundbreaking ‘Architectural Acupuncture’ is a holistic approach to the social and economic revitalization of rural China and has been selected by UN-Habitat as the case study of Inspiring Practice on Urban-Rural Linkages. She received numerous awards, including the 2022 Swiss Architectural Award, the 2023 Berlin Art Prize / Kunstpreis Berlin (Architecture category), the 2023 Marcus Prize and the 2023 Global Award for Sustainable Architecture by UNESCO, as well as Cite de l’Architecture & du Patrimoine.

MODERATORS:

Mia Roth Čerina, Maroje Mrduljaš, Dinko Peračić

Patron: Ministry of Culture and Media

For more information on the symposium and registration fees please visit: www.daysoforis.com