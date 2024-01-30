Call For Entries: Italian Prize For Sustainable Architecture

Save this picture! Gold Medal 2020 XIV Edition Italian Prize Sustainable Architecture / HOME*: Humanitarian and (un) Ordinary Machine for Emergency. Image Courtesy of International Prize for Sustainable Architecture

The Italian Prize for Sustainable Architecture is part of the International Prize for Sustainable Architecture, founded and promoted since 2003 by Fassa S.r.l. (registered holder of the trademark “Fassa Bortolo”) and the Department of Architecture of the University of Ferrara. The Prize aims to reward and promote valuable architectural projects that are environmentally conscious and sustainable, minimizing anthropogenic impact and improving the resilience of buildings and cities towards current and future natural events and climate change, including through the reuse of existing structures.

While the International Prize for Sustainable Architecture awards built projects by professionals, the Italian version of the Prize is reserved for graduate theses, postgraduate and PhD works, Master and continuing education course dissertations carried out by Italian and foreign students. It is exclusively for those attending Italian Universities and focusing on: new buildings, the re-qualification and/or extension of existing buildings, urban and landscape design works, as well as technologies and components for sustainability from any design field.

Gold and Silver medals will be awarded for each of the following sections, with a total prize money of 9,000 euros will be divided between the awarded projects of the three sections:

Sustainable Architecture;

Technologies and components for sustainability;

Sustainable Urban and Landscape Design.

The panel of Judges, determined by the Scientific Committee of the Prize chaired by Prof. Thomas Herzog and comprised of internationally renowned architects, will include three internationally renowned professors.

Winning projects, along with all honorable mentions, will be published in a booklet dedicated to this edition of the Prize, which will be distributed during the awards ceremony, scheduled in Ferrara on a date still to be announced.

For more information, visit the official website or download the brochure of the last edition.