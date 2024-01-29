Call for Entries: Large Format Stars / 2024 Paradyż Designers Competition

The Paradyż Designers Competition is an opportunity for architects, interior designers, and students studying in art- and architecture-related fields to envision and design modern spaces with large-format sintered stone. Now in its 3rd edition, this international competition includes a prize pool of €42,000, including a trip to the Salone Internazionale del Mobile Furniture Fair in Milan, and is judged by renowned members of the architecture and design fields.

How to Take Part in the Paradyż Designers Competition

All the information relating to the competition, its rules and regulations and timeline are available on the dedicated competition website. The main goal is to create a 3D visualization presenting a spatial arrangement or product using large format TRI-D sintered stone slabs. All the necessary information and technical resources are available on the aforementioned website.

To submit the completed project via the competition website, please note that it must be accompanied by a completed Entry Form. The deadline for submissions is 29th February 2024.

Submissions can also be posted on social media platforms, such as Facebook or Instagram, using the competition hashtags: #zadaniekonkursowe and #paradyzdesigners3.

Categories and Prizes

There are 3 categories in the Paradyż Designers Competition: Main, Special, and Student Project. The Main Prize entry should comprise a 3D architectural visualization presenting a spatial arrangement using large format TRI-D sintered stone slabs created by architects and interior designers.

In this category, the winner of the First Prize will receive €10,000 and a trip to the Salone Internazionale del Mobile Furniture Fair in Milan, the winner of the Second Prize will receive €5,000 and a trip to the Salone del Mobile in Milan, and the winner of the Third Prize will receive €3,000 and a trip to the Salone del Mobile in Milan.

The Special Prize category requires the submission of a product project linked to an element of interior design. This may be a visualization of an element of kitchen or bathroom interior fittings or even a table, fireplace or mantelpiece design—anything that can be made of TRI-D sintered stone slabs. Elements of small architectural forms, building interiors, and common areas can also be submitted in this category. Three prizes of €1,000 each have been foreseen in this category as well as trips to the Salone del Mobile in Milan.

The third category is intended for students of art-related faculties. The prizes in the Student Project category are €2,000 and €1,000, as well as trips to the Salone del Mobile in Milan.

Competition Jury

The Chairperson of the Jury is internationally acclaimed architect and artist Jürgen Mayer H., the founder of renowned Berlin-based architectural studio J. MAYER H. Also on the Jury is David Basulto, a recognized architect who has also worked as a curator at many architectural biennials and has been a jury member in numerous industry competitions. He is also the founder and editor-in-chief of ArchDaily.

The winners will also be selected by:

Didier Faustino , a world-renowned architect and artist focusing on the relationship between space, form, and body;

, a world-renowned architect and artist focusing on the relationship between space, form, and body; Agnieszka Kalinowska-Sołtys , architect and president of the Association of Polish Architects;

, architect and president of the Association of Polish Architects; Oskar Zięta , architect and artist known as a sculptor 4.0, the author of an innovative method of internal high-pressure steel forming called FiDU;

, architect and artist known as a sculptor 4.0, the author of an innovative method of internal high-pressure steel forming called FiDU; Ewa P. Porębska , an architect by education, curator, architecture critic, and editor-in-chief of the monthly magazine Architektura-Murator;

, an architect by education, curator, architecture critic, and editor-in-chief of the monthly magazine Architektura-Murator; Szymon Hanczar , architect and artist, graduate of the Faculty of Interior Architecture and Industrial Design at the Wrocław Academy of Fine Arts and a lecturer at the same university;

, architect and artist, graduate of the Faculty of Interior Architecture and Industrial Design at the Wrocław Academy of Fine Arts and a lecturer at the same university; Przemo Łukasik , architect and founder of the medusagroup design studio;

, architect and founder of the medusagroup design studio; Magdalena Federowicz-Boule , architect, president, and director of the Tremend architectural studio;

, architect, president, and director of the Tremend architectural studio; Jo Jurga , (Joanna Jurga) PhD, space and product designer, innovator, specializing in sense of security design;

, (Joanna Jurga) PhD, space and product designer, innovator, specializing in sense of security design; Aldona Chudzicka, Product Development Director at Ceramika Paradyż;

Alek Pluta, from Nomadd Studio, who was awarded first place in the previous edition of the competition with the Pottery Workshop project, is also a member of the jury.

The content curator of Paradyż Designers is Marcin Szczelina, an architecture critic and curator. He is the creator and editor-in-chief of the Architecture Snob magazine, and an independent expert of the prestigious European Mies van der Rohe Award. He is also an expert in the Climate Leadership Programme under the auspices of the UN Environment Programme.

TRI-D Sintered Stone Slabs

Ceramika Paradyż is one of the few companies in the world producing large-format TRI-D sintered stone, using an innovative technology that allows the effect of expressive veins to be achieved throughout the entire cross-section of a pressed slab, sintered at a temperature of 1200°C. This material is extremely robust and resistant to both high and low temperatures. Creating an alternative to marble, whose resources in nature are limited, it is a revolutionary innovation on an industrial scale and opens up exciting new perspectives for interior designers.

The wide variety of sintered structures imitating natural raw materials offers unlimited design possibilities in any style, from classic to modern minimalism. This beautiful and functional material is the theme of competition project submissions. Competition participants are tasked with creating a 3D architectural visualization presenting a spatial arrangement using large-format TRI-D sintered stone slabs.

Competition Final

The international jury composed of the above-mentioned Jurgen Meyer H., Didier Faustino, and David Basulto will meet in three sessions to examine the project entries received. The first selection of works will take place by 14th March 2024. The second selection of prize winners will be completed by 25th March 2024, and the announcement of the competition results will be made on 28th March 2024.

Visit the competition website for a wide array of photos documenting arrangement possibilities using TRI-D sintered stone slabs.