World
  Who's on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade





Created to offer insights into the state of the design industry, World Design Rankings (WDR) serves as a valuable resource by highlighting the creative strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities of different countries. Its methodology is based on classifying all countries according to the number of designers who have received the A' Design Award between the years 2010 and 2024.

Including the 2022-2023 period, China secured the top position among 114 countries, boasting an impressive tally of 110 Platinum Design Awards globally. This announcement underscores China's enduring influence and excellence in the world of design. The top positions were also claimed by the USA, Japan, Italy, Hong Kong, Great Britain, Taiwan, Turkey, Germany, and Portugal.

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 2 of 31Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 3 of 31Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 4 of 31Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 5 of 31Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - More Images+ 26

The "Design Business Insights" section, available on the official World Design Rankings website, offers a nuanced view of countries' success in various design sectors, such as industrial design, interiors, and fashion. This section allows media and design enthusiasts to delve deeper into specific areas and provides more detailed information, helping policymakers identify potential areas for government support or subsidies.

Let's review some featured projects from the top designers worldwide according to this global ranking, focusing specifically on the Architecture and Interior Design categories.

Mirrored Sight Shelter Viewing House, Tea house by Li Hao
Architecture Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Good Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 13 of 31
Mirrored sight shelter viewing house, tea house by Li Hao. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 3 of 31
Mirrored sight shelter viewing house, tea house by Li Hao. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Yongqing Square Interior design by Yong Ming He
Interior Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Good Interior Space and Exhibition Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 9 of 31
Yongqing Square Interior design by Yong Ming He. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 12 of 31
Yongqing Square Interior design by Yong Ming He. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Baan Nong Bua School by Jun Sekino
Architecture Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Good Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 8 of 31
Baan Nong Bua School by Jun Sekino. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 10 of 31
Baan Nong Bua School by Jun Sekino. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Cabin on a Rock Weekend Residence by I-Kanda Architects
Architecture Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Good Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 5 of 31
Cabin on a Rock Weekend Residence by I-Kanda Architects. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 7 of 31
Cabin on a Rock Weekend Residence by I-Kanda Architects. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Jian Li Ju Theatre by Kelsy Alexander
Interior Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Good Interior Space and Exhibition Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 11 of 31
Jian Li Ju Theatre by Kelsy Alexander. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 6 of 31
Jian Li Ju Theatre by Kelsy Alexander. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Vanke Future Town Demonstration Area by Fan Jiujiang
Architecture Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Good Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 14 of 31
Vanke Future Town Demonstration Area by Fan Jiujiang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 16 of 31
Vanke Future Town Demonstration Area by Fan Jiujiang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

PONE Transparent Shell Exhibition Space by Golden Ho
Interior Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Good Interior Space and Exhibition Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 15 of 31
PONE Transparent Shell Exhibition Space by Golden Ho. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 17 of 31
PONE Transparent Shell Exhibition Space by Golden Ho. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

One Main Office by Raphael Crespin
Architecture Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Good Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 20 of 31
One Main Office by Raphael Crespin. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 19 of 31
One Main Office by Raphael Crespin. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Treasure Box Sales Office by Qun Wen
Architecture Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 18 of 31
Treasure Box Sales Office by Qun Wen. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 4 of 31
Treasure Box Sales Office by Qun Wen. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Manshausen Island Resort by Snorre Stinessen
Architecture Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 21 of 31
Manshausen Island Resort by Snorre Stinessen. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 25 of 31
Manshausen Island Resort by Snorre Stinessen. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University Architecture by Andrew Bromberg
Architecture Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 26 of 31
Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University Architecture by Andrew Bromberg. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 24 of 31
Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University Architecture by Andrew Bromberg. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Garden Home by Huile Yi
Interior Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 28 of 31
Garden Home by Huile Yi. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 23 of 31
Garden Home by Huile Yi. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Limantos Residence by Fernanda Marques
Architecture Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 22 of 31
Limantos Residence by Fernanda Marques. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 27 of 31
Limantos Residence by Fernanda Marques. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Guilin Exhibition Center by Tengyuan Design
Architecture Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 30 of 31
Guilin Exhibition Center by Tengyuan Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 29 of 31
Guilin Exhibition Center by Tengyuan Design. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Rice Wine Town Reception Room by gad
Architecture Design Award Winner.
Awarded for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.


Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 31 of 31
Rice Wine Town Reception Room by gad. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade - Image 2 of 31
Rice Wine Town Reception Room by gad. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

For a complete list of countries and detailed information on the design industry, interested parties can visit the official WDR website. Additionally, those interested in specific designers can explore the "Design Classifications" platform, where designers, artists, and architects are classified into various creative fields and design categories.

Registration for A' Design Award & Competition 2023-2024 period is now open.

