Who’s on Top in Design Innovation? Explore the World Design Rankings (WDR) Over the Last Decade

Save this picture! PONE Transparent Shell Exhibition Space by Golden Ho. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Created to offer insights into the state of the design industry, World Design Rankings (WDR) serves as a valuable resource by highlighting the creative strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities of different countries. Its methodology is based on classifying all countries according to the number of designers who have received the A' Design Award between the years 2010 and 2024.

Including the 2022-2023 period, China secured the top position among 114 countries, boasting an impressive tally of 110 Platinum Design Awards globally. This announcement underscores China's enduring influence and excellence in the world of design. The top positions were also claimed by the USA, Japan, Italy, Hong Kong, Great Britain, Taiwan, Turkey, Germany, and Portugal.

+ 26

The "Design Business Insights" section, available on the official World Design Rankings website, offers a nuanced view of countries' success in various design sectors, such as industrial design, interiors, and fashion. This section allows media and design enthusiasts to delve deeper into specific areas and provides more detailed information, helping policymakers identify potential areas for government support or subsidies.

Let's review some featured projects from the top designers worldwide according to this global ranking, focusing specifically on the Architecture and Interior Design categories.

Mirrored Sight Shelter Viewing House, Tea house by Li Hao

Architecture Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Good Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.

Yongqing Square Interior design by Yong Ming He

Interior Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Good Interior Space and Exhibition Design.

Baan Nong Bua School by Jun Sekino

Architecture Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Good Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.

Cabin on a Rock Weekend Residence by I-Kanda Architects

Architecture Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Good Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.

Jian Li Ju Theatre by Kelsy Alexander

Interior Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Good Interior Space and Exhibition Design.

Vanke Future Town Demonstration Area by Fan Jiujiang

Architecture Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Good Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.

PONE Transparent Shell Exhibition Space by Golden Ho

Interior Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Good Interior Space and Exhibition Design.

One Main Office by Raphael Crespin

Architecture Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Good Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.

Treasure Box Sales Office by Qun Wen

Architecture Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.

Manshausen Island Resort by Snorre Stinessen

Architecture Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.

Xian Jiaotong-Liverpool University Architecture by Andrew Bromberg

Architecture Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.



Garden Home by Huile Yi

Interior Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Interior Space and Exhibition Design Award.

Limantos Residence by Fernanda Marques

Architecture Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.

Guilin Exhibition Center by Tengyuan Design

Architecture Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.

Rice Wine Town Reception Room by gad

Architecture Design Award Winner.

Awarded for Architecture, Building, and Structure Design.

For a complete list of countries and detailed information on the design industry, interested parties can visit the official WDR website. Additionally, those interested in specific designers can explore the "Design Classifications" platform, where designers, artists, and architects are classified into various creative fields and design categories.