Traces: Exploring the Spirit and History Embedded in Buildings - A Solo Exhibition by Edmund Sumner

Save this picture! The Leaning Man © Edmund Sumner Albumen Gallery

Architecture photographer Edmund Sumner has taken us on a journey from Europe, to India, Mexico, and beyond. Now his works will be featured at London's Albumen Gallery. You can read about Edmund's perspectives in our interview.

Albumen Gallery are pleased to announce Edmund Sumner's solo exhibition in London (December 6th - 19th). "Traces" showcases a wide range of Edmund Sumner's architecture photography around the word spanning four continents.

Stephan Schmid, Director, Albumen Gallery, said, "In many respects the actual building or architectural structure is only the starting point in the creative process of the images. Edmund Sumner's architecture photography creates aesthetic histograms capturing the traces of the spirit and history embedded in buildings."

Title Edmund Sumner "Traces" at Albumen Gallery

Type Exhibition

Website https://albumen-gallery.com/edmund-sumner/

Organizers Albumen Gallery

From December 05, 2023 03:00 PM

Until December 19, 2023 08:00 PM

Venue Albumen Gallery

Address 230 Portobello Road

A fixture in the world of international architecture photography Edmund Sumner's work is sought after for commissions from renowned international architects.

Alongside his commissioned work Edmund Sumner has built up an impressive body of work exploring through an artistic lens the rich fabric of cultural, historical and aesthetic aspects by which buildings shape the environment we live in and us.

Edmund Sumner's work is generating growing interest in the international collectors

community.

Alongside lesser known and new works the exhibition will feature popular hallmark prints like "Neelam Cinema" in Chandigarh, India designed by Le Corbusier, "The Leaning Man" and the interior studies of the Inagawa cemetery chapel (designed by David Chipperfield) with their mesmerising sense of tranquillity.

An Artist Talk on Dec 13th will be hosted by Brandei Estes, Ex-Head of Photographs EMEA Sotheby's, where she will talk to Edmund Sumner about his work.