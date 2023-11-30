Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced

The second round of award winners of the 2023 World Architecture Festival have been announced, following Day Two of live presentations at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, in which hundreds of shortlisted projects were presented by practices from around the world. Amongst today’s category award winners of the world’s largest international live-judged architectural event there were six projects from Australia and four projects each from Iran and the United Kingdom.

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - Image 2 of 9 World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - Image 3 of 9 World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - Image 4 of 9 World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - Image 5 of 9 World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - More Images+ 4

COMPLETED BUILDINGS
Health: Victorian Heart Hospital by Conrad Gargett (now merged with Architectus) + Wardle in Australia

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - Image 6 of 9
Victorian Heart Hospital by Conrad Gargett (now merged with Architectus) + Wardle. Image © Peter Bennetts

Religion: Santa Maria Goretti Church by Mario Cucinella Architects in Italy

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - Image 3 of 9
Santa Maria Goretti Church by Mario Cucinella Architects. Photo © Duccio Malagamba

Higher Education & Research: Boola Katitjin by Lyons with Silver Thomas Hanley, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency and Aspect Studios in Australia

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - Image 8 of 9
Boola Katitjin by Lyons with Silver Thomas Hanley, Officer Woods, The Fulcrum Agency and Aspect Studios. Photo © John Gollings

Hotel & Leisure, sponsored by GROHE: Lanserhof Sylt by ingenhoven associates GmbH in Germany

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - Image 7 of 9
Lanserhof Sylt by Ingenhoven associates GmbH. Image © HGEsch

Mixed-Use: Battersea Power Station Phase Two by WilkinsonEyre in United Kingdom

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - Image 5 of 9
Battersea Power Station Phase Two by WilkinsonEyre. Photo © Peter Landers

Retrofit: Vast Gallery & Artist Residency by Persian Garden Studio in Iran

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - Image 2 of 9
Vast Gallery & Artist Residency by Persian Garden Studio. Photo © DEED STUDIO

Shopping: Shanghai Suhe MixC World by Kokaistudios in China

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - Image 9 of 9
Shanghai Suhe MixC World by Kokaistudios. Photo © Terrence Zhang

Transport: Elizabeth Line by Grimshaw in the United Kingdom

World Architecture Festival 2023: Day Two Winners Announced - Image 4 of 9
Elizabeth Line by Grimshaw. Image © Hufton Crow

The judges of the Completed Buildings categories reflected on the considered and beautiful articulation of this year’s projects. Overall, they were impressed with the timeless quality, spatial composition and technical resolutions.

Judges felt that many of the winning projects were city-changing with thoughtful responses to historical elements including preservation of found architecture, retrofitting and change of use – all making a significant contribution to their locales.

NewsArchitecture News
