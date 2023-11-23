Call for Entries: MBArch Entrepreneurship Challenge 2023 by IE School of Architecture and Design

Save this picture! Courtesy of IE School of Architecture and Design

IE School of Architecture and Design is launching the fourth edition of their MBArch Entrepreneurship Challenge 2023 IV Edition. For optimistic and young entrepreneurial professionals with less than 15 years of experience, the challenge is geared toward those who have identified a relevant problem in their industry and would like the chance to solve it.

The School is on the lookout for exceptional talent from across the globe to join their Master for Business in Architecture and Design for the upcoming academic year. The winning entries will be awarded a scholarship toward tuition for the IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design, commencing in April 2024.

In order to confront our global challenges, build the spaces that will house the future and unleash untapped business potential, it is important to stand up and be creative. This opportunity is open for those who are eager to join their creative prowess with entrepreneurial spirit. With this challenge comes the chance to take control in a changing world, show your vision of tomorrow and win an IE Master in Business for Architecture and Design Scholarship.

The call for entries is now open, ending on January 12, 2024. To participate, just fill in the questionnaire with the requirements of the brief and email the required documents directly to Victor Aleñar, Senior Manager at Global Recruitment at IE School of Architecture and Design; all details are on the brief and the competition's webpage.