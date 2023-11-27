Submit a Project Subscribe Architonic
  3. IAAC x ArchDaily Webinar: "Designing for Emergent Futures"

We are currently experiencing a moment of rapid transition. Moving forward, we will need to design for a different world than what we have known. It is crucial to incorporate new skills to navigate in this hyperlocal and hyper-connected world. By leveraging small-scale interventions, we can approach large-scale challenges and address wicked problems without relying solely on single moonshot solutions. Through an analysis of the current global state of affairs and societal challenges, we encourage the production of platforms, products, and deployments for emergent futures.

Monday, 11th December, 18:00 (CET)

Speakers: Guillem Camprodon

Duration: 40 minutes + Q&A

Register here: https://iaac.net/iaac-designing-for-emergent-futures/

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

