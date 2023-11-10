IAAC x ArchDaily Webinar: "Shaping the Future of Architecture"

IAAC x ArchDaily present "Shaping the Future of Architecture".

The digital revolution, along with the unforeseen environmental, economic, and social challenges our world currently confronts, compels architecture to shake off many of the traditions and long-standing foundations upon which it has operated for decades if not centuries. Design, in conjunction with multidisciplinary science, stands as the two powerful tools enabling architecture to undergo revolutionary innovation and thereby generate a positive impact and transformative change in the built environment.

Monday, 13th November, 18:00 (CET)

Duration: 40 minutes + Q&A

Speakers: Areti Markopoulou

Register here: https://iaac.net/ shaping-the-future-of- architecture/