Renovation of 5 X 7 / Greater Dog Architects

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Text description provided by the architects. ADAPTIVE REUSE

Recognize the value of all buildings, even when it lies abandoned in a corner. Greater Dog Architects was commissioned to renovate a small brick and concrete mixed structure near the ééé building and Its previous function was as a backup room for a substation. The building 5 X 7 is situated on the edge of a riverfront plot. The owner hopes to transform it into a stopping point during the tour of the BSH goose down tourist factory to meet the daily activities of tourists and customers. In response to this requirement, the architects employed an adaptive reuse strategy, making effective use of the existing building space and floor height to create a space suitable for the public, the community, and tourists to relax and enjoy tea.