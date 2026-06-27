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Renovation of 5 X 7 / Greater Dog Architects

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Renovation of 5 X 7 / Greater Dog Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeRenovation of 5 X 7 / Greater Dog Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeRenovation of 5 X 7 / Greater Dog Architects - Interior PhotographyRenovation of 5 X 7 / Greater Dog Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, GlassRenovation of 5 X 7 / Greater Dog Architects - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Adaptive Reuse, Small Scale
Shao Xing Shi, China
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Renovation of 5 X 7 / Greater Dog Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Metaviz Studio

Text description provided by the architects. ADAPTIVE REUSE
Recognize the value of all buildings, even when it lies abandoned in a corner. Greater Dog Architects was commissioned to renovate a small brick and concrete mixed structure near the ééé building and Its previous function was as a backup room for a substation. The building 5 X 7 is situated on the edge of a riverfront plot. The owner hopes to transform it into a stopping point during the tour of the BSH goose down tourist factory to meet the daily activities of tourists and customers. In response to this requirement, the architects employed an adaptive reuse strategy, making effective use of the existing building space and floor height to create a space suitable for the public, the community, and tourists to relax and enjoy tea.

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Greater Dog Architects
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GlassSteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseOtherSmall ScaleChina

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseOtherSmall ScaleChina
Cite: "Renovation of 5 X 7 / Greater Dog Architects" 27 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1008351/renovation-of-5-x-7-greater-dog-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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5 X 7 鹅所 / 大犬建筑

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