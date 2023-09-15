Workshop: Midjourney Architecture 4.0

Parametric Architecture introduces a series of upcoming workshops in partnership with ArchDaily. In this workshop, participants will learn advanced methods to maximize control, efficiency, and quality. In addition, they will be taught design principles and how to engage creatively in the age of AI. The course will also cover post-processing techniques, productivity strategies, essential resources, and an overview of other applications to prepare for the oncoming AI boom.

Topic: Midjourney Architecture 4.0

Instructor: Tim Fu

Date: September 23 – 24, 2023

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: September 22, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/midjourney-architecture-4-0-studio-tim-fu/

ArchDaily Supporters can enjoy an exclusive discount on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture. You can review the upcoming workshops here.