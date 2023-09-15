Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Workshop: Midjourney Architecture 4.0

Workshop: Midjourney Architecture 4.0

Save
Workshop: Midjourney Architecture 4.0
Save this picture!
Workshop: Midjourney Architecture 4.0 - Image 2 of 3

Parametric Architecture introduces a series of upcoming workshops in partnership with ArchDaily. In this workshop, participants will learn advanced methods to maximize control, efficiency, and quality. In addition, they will be taught design principles and how to engage creatively in the age of AI. The course will also cover post-processing techniques, productivity strategies, essential resources, and an overview of other applications to prepare for the oncoming AI boom.

Topic: Midjourney Architecture 4.0

Instructor: Tim Fu

Date: September 23 – 24, 2023

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: September 22, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/midjourney-architecture-4-0-studio-tim-fu/

Save this picture!
Workshop: Midjourney Architecture 4.0 - Image 3 of 3

ArchDaily Supporters can enjoy an exclusive discount on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture. You can review the upcoming workshops here.

#Tags

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Workshop: Midjourney Architecture 4.0" 15 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006914/workshop-midjourney-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags