Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Events
  3. Workshop: Data Structure(d) Design

Workshop: Data Structure(d) Design

Save
Workshop: Data Structure(d) Design
Save this picture!
Workshop: Data Structure(d) Design - Image 2 of 3

Parametric Architecture introduces a series of upcoming workshops in partnership with ArchDaily. This workshop aims to provide comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in designing efficient geometries while leveraging data and visualization techniques to gain insights into the structural performance of their designs. Students will learn the fundamentals of parametric design, structural analysis, and optimization techniques, enabling them to create structure-aware and visually appealing architectural and engineering designs.

Topic: Data Structure(d) Design

Instructor: Federico Borello

Date: September 16 – 17, 2023

Time: 12:00 – 16:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: September 15, 2023

Save this picture!
Workshop: Data Structure(d) Design - Image 3 of 3

ArchDaily Supporters can enjoy an exclusive discount on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture. You can review the upcoming workshops here.

#Tags

Events

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user. If you'd like to submit an event, please use our "Submit a Event" form. The views expressed in announcements submitted by ArchDaily users do not necessarily reflect the views of ArchDaily.

Cite: "Workshop: Data Structure(d) Design" 11 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006637/workshop-data-structure-d-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags