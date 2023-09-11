Workshop: Data Structure(d) Design

Parametric Architecture introduces a series of upcoming workshops in partnership with ArchDaily. This workshop aims to provide comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in designing efficient geometries while leveraging data and visualization techniques to gain insights into the structural performance of their designs. Students will learn the fundamentals of parametric design, structural analysis, and optimization techniques, enabling them to create structure-aware and visually appealing architectural and engineering designs.

Topic: Data Structure(d) Design

Instructor: Federico Borello

Date: September 16 – 17, 2023

Time: 12:00 – 16:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: September 15, 2023

