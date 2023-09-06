Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Workshop: Spatial Fragmentations With Houdini- Studio Mümün Keser

Workshop: Spatial Fragmentations With Houdini- Studio Mümün Keser

Workshop: Spatial Fragmentations With Houdini- Studio Mümün Keser
Workshop: Spatial Fragmentations With Houdini- Studio Mümün Keser - Image 2 of 4
Courtesy of Parametric Architecture

Parametric Architecture introduces a series of upcoming workshops in partnership with ArchDaily. These workshops are designed to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts with the latest insights and skills in the realm of parametric design. Led by industry experts and thought leaders, these immersive sessions will delve into cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and real-world applications, fostering a dynamic learning environment where participants can elevate their design capabilities to new heights.

Workshop: Spatial Fragmentations With Houdini- Studio Mümün Keser

The two-day workshop serves as an initiation into the realm of Houdini, where participants learn to create complex workflows and fit them into an architectural context. The main goal is to familiarize each participant with the user interface, learn basic and advanced techniques, and understand how to work efficiently within the software. Students will explore ways to decompose and enhance basic geometries and add architectural details.

Instructor: Mümün Keser

Date: September 9 – 10, 2023

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: September 8, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/spatial-fragmentations-with-houdini-studio-mumun-keser/

Workshop: Spatial Fragmentations With Houdini- Studio Mümün Keser - Image 4 of 4

ArchDaily Supporters can enjoy an exclusive discount on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture. You can review the upcoming workshops here.

This event was submitted by an ArchDaily user.

Cite: "Workshop: Spatial Fragmentations With Houdini- Studio Mümün Keser" 06 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006418/workshop-spatial-fragmentations-with-houdini-studio-mumun-keser> ISSN 0719-8884

