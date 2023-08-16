Parametric Architecture Upcoming Workshops

We are excited to introduce a series of upcoming workshops in collaboration with our ArchDaily Supporters partner, Parametric Architecture. These workshops are designed to empower architects, designers, and enthusiasts with the latest insights and skills in the realm of parametric design. Led by industry experts and thought leaders, these immersive sessions will delve into cutting-edge techniques, innovative tools, and real-world applications, fostering a dynamic learning environment where participants can elevate their design capabilities to new heights.

ArchDaily Supporters Subscribers can enjoy an exclusive discount on any of the workshops offered by Parametric Architecture. Your commitment to advancing architectural innovation aligns perfectly with the enriching experiences these workshops offer. Stay tuned for more details on how you can avail of this special offer and unlock the full potential of your creative journey.

AI-Driven Creativity: Redefining Brainstorming and Idea Generation

The AI-Driven Creativity workshop will significantly emphasize the brainstorming process and the exploration of diverse ideas. The workshop aims to develop new skills to integrate various ideas, motifs, spatial elements, and arrangements into prompts, transforming them into complex and captivating architectural spaces and aesthetics.

Instructor: Ida Rasouli

Date: August 19 – 20, 2023

Time: 16:00 – 20:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: August 18, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/ai-driven-creativity-studio-ida-rasouli/

Evolutionary Computational Design 2.0 (Free for ArchDaily Supporters)

In this workshop, you’ll learn about using Karamba3D and Galapagos as Finite Element Analysis and Genetic Algorithm optimization tools to create non-standard structural forms in static equilibrium using a computer-aided design framework. The design workflow depends on implementing a series of operations (generation, evaluation, optimization, and regeneration) that allow the creation of multiple design alternatives and navigating in the architectural design space according to objective and subjective criteria defined by the designer. Having beginner to intermediate knowledge of Grasshopper is a must.

Instructor: Ghazal Javidannia

Date: August 19 & 20, 2023

Time: 11:00 – 15:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: August 18, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/evolutionary-computational-design-2-0-digital-members/

Prompt Intelligence

Students will learn to shape their prompts crafting process and visualize their ideas beautifully. They will gain hands-on experience creating and combining designs from various disciplines such as art, architecture, automobile, and fashion. They will learn to train themselves to read images as prompts. After the workshop, the top 3 students can contact the instructor for future projects.

Instructor: Shail Patel

Date: September 2-3, 2023

Time: 17:00 – 21:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: September 1, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/prompt-intelligence-studio-shail-patel/

Spatial Fragmentations with Houdini

The two-day workshop serves as an initiation into the realm of Houdini, where participants learn to create complex workflows and fit them into an architectural context. The main goal is to familiarize each participant with the user interface, learn basic and advanced techniques, and understand how to work efficiently within the software. Students will explore ways to decompose and enhance basic geometries and add architectural details.

Instructor: Mümün Keser

Date: September 9 – 10, 2023

Time: 14:00 – 18:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: September 8, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/spatial-fragmentations-with-houdini-studio-mumun-keser/

Data Structure(d) Design

The workshop aims to provide comprehensive knowledge and practical skills in designing efficient geometries while leveraging data and visualization techniques to gain insights into the structural performance of their designs. Students will learn the fundamentals of parametric design, structural analysis, and optimization techniques, enabling them to create structure-aware and visually appealing architectural and engineering designs.

Instructor: Federico Borello

Date: September 16 – 17, 2023

Time: 12:00 – 16:00 GMT

Format: Online on Zoom

Duration: 2 Sessions (8 Hours)

Registration Deadline: September 15, 2023

Page link: https://parametric-architecture.com/data-structured-design-studio-federico-borello/