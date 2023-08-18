Call for Entries: International Consultation on Central Area Planning and Core Zone Urban Design for Pingshan, Shenzhen

The International Consultation on Central Area Planning and Core Zone Urban Design for Pingshan, Shenzhen has formally launched. The purpose of this international consultation is to gather global insight and leading ideas and to solicit design proposals that are both imaginative and viable. Now it is open for registration from renowned design institutions both domestically and internationally.

1- Location Overview

Located in the eastern part of Shenzhen, Pingshan serves as an important gateway for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to expand eastward, as well as a key node in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Science and Technology Innovation Corridor.

Pingshan consists of Central Area, Hi-Tech Zone, Bihu Area, and Maluanshan Ecological Area.

2- Project Scope

The scope of this international consultation includes three levels: research, planning and overall urban design, and detailed core zone urban design.

Scope of research: The research will cover the entire Pingshan District with joint consideration of the coordinative relationships with surrounding areas, including Baolong Sub-district of Longgang District, Dapeng New District, Yantian District, Huizhou Daya Bay Economic and Technological Development Zone, and Huiyang District of Huizhou City.

Scope of planning and overall urban design: The project covers a total area of approximately 46.4 square kilometers, extending east to Lanjing Road, south to Nanping Expressway, west to Jinlong Avenue, and north to Songzikeng Reservoir.

Scope of detailed core zone urban design: The core zone covers an area of approximately 6 square kilometers, extending east to the west side of the Shenzhen Pingshan Comprehensive Bonded Zone, west to Shenshan Road and Dongzong Road, south to Jinniu Road and Pingshan Avenue, and north to Danzi West Road. The specific urban design will be focused on approximately 2.7 square kilometers in the eastern section of the core zone and approximately 1.6 square kilometers in the western section of the core zone.

3- Project Background

Shenzhen is one of the core engines of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. As the eastern center of Shenzhen, Pingshan bears the strategic mission of being a core supporting area of advanced manufacturing, a high-tech industry cluster, and a future industry experimental zone. It will accelerate the creation of the regional city center that influences and boosts the Shenzhen metropolitan area and surrounding areas, and the creation of "Innovative Pingshan, City of Future".

The urban planning and design work in the Central Area of Pingshan should be scientifically carried out in accordance with ecological civilization thought and the concept of green development to promote the establishment of a future-oriented, clearly organized, and adaptable overall spatial framework, plan a spatial development blueprint that combines future feasibility with current reality, and formulate implementable systematic solutions.

04 Content of Consultation

4.1 Planning and Overall Urban Design (46.4 square kilometers)

4.1.1 Planning Studies

1） Regional synergistic development strategy

2） Optimization and enhancement of the planning

3） Planning implementation strategy

4.1.2 Overall Urban Design

1） Spatial order framework

2） Overall spatial layout

3） Characteristic space creation

4） Study of the supporting systems

4.2 Detailed Core Zone Urban Design

4.2.1 Core Zone (6 square kilometers)

1） Urban design conception

2） Overall landscape design

3） Integrated design guidelines

4.2.2 Eastern Section of the Core Zone (2.7 square kilometers)

1） Overall conceptual scheme design

2） Optimization design along the Middle Section of Pingshan Avenue

3） Business district planning and vitality creation

4.2.3 Western Section of the Core Zone (1.6 square kilometers)

1） Hub and Gateway Design

2） Comprehensive traffic organization

3） Business layout and spatial form

05 Registration Requirements

5.1 The registration is open to worldwide candidates with no requirements on qualification. Interested participants must be independent legal entities or partnerships or other organizations registered in or outside China. Different legal persons that have a direct controlling relationship or administrative relationship or whose legal representatives are identical shall not register for the consultation at the same time. The parent company and its subsidiaries shall not register for the consultation at the same time, but different subsidiaries of the same parent company can register for the consultation simultaneously if they are independent legal entities and do not have a controlling or administrative relationship.

5.2 Registration by a consortium comprising no more than three members is allowed. In that case, no member of a consortium shall be allowed to sign up twice either independently or by joining another consortium. All members of the consortium shall sign a legally-binding Consortium Agreement, and the leading member and work division among parties shall be specified.

5.3 No registration shall be accepted in individuals or in combination with individuals.

5.4 The participating team familiar with China's national conditions and has the following similar design experience will be given priority:

(1) Having experience in urban design projects in urban central areas similar to the positioning and development goals of Shenzhen East Central Area;

(2) Having experience in urban design projects in complex large urban hub areas and world-class business districts;

(3) Having experience in urban planning and design projects with the integration of ecology, production, and life;

(4) Having experience in implementing detailed urban design projects throughout the whole process in key areas.

5.5 Persons participating in this international consultation must be the ones enrolled in their organizations. The project leader and the chief must be assumed by the person(s) who has/have presided over similar projects as described in 5.4, and must participate in the whole process of design. In order to ensure that the team members have an accurate understanding of the relevant background and requirements, there should be at least one person on the team who is proficient in Chinese.

6- Consulting Procedures

The international consultation is divided into three working stages: "registration and pre-qualification", "scheme design" and "outcome review".

6.1 Registration and pre-qualification stage: A Pre-qualification Review Jury shall be established by the sponsor and the undertaker to comprehensively consider the corporate creditability, corporate performance, and team competence, and select 6 shortlisted teams (without ranking) and 2 alternative teams (with ranking) to enter the scheme design stage.

6.2 Scheme design stage: The 6 shortlisted teams complete the scheme design in accordance with the requirements of the International Consultation Design Brief and submit the complete achievements to the sponsor and the undertaker.

6.3 Outcome review stage: An Outcome Review Jury shall be established to select the top 3 of the 6 shortlisted teams and recommend them to the sponsor and the undertaker. On the basis of fully respecting the expert review opinions, the sponsor and the undertaker shall determine the ranking of the top 3 winners, and grant awards of corresponding amounts to 6 shortlisted teams.

7- Agenda

Notes: The above agenda is subject to Beijing Time and the sponsor and the undertaker reserve the right to adjust the schedule as appropriate.

8- Awards

Relevant awards for the International Consultation shall be paid in CNY as a tax-included amount. Any taxes arising therefrom shall be at the payee's expense.

Winning prize (one winner): ¥4,500,000.00;

Preferred prizes (two winners): ¥3,500,000.00 each;

Finalist prizes (three winners): ¥2,000,000.00 each.

After the outcome review of the international consultation, the six shortlisted teams will be required to cooperate with the results integration team (commissioned separately by the sponsor and undertaker) to complete the technical integration work.

9- Acquisition

Intended participants must fill in the Registration Form and the Commitment Letter for Confidentiality and submit them to the mailbox (SZPS-PD@szrjrx.com) to obtain the International Consultation Documents (including Work Rules, Design Brief Outline, etc.). The participants in the pre-qualification application documents submitted shall be the same as those in the Registration Form. For any newly added participant, an additional Commitment Letter for Confidentiality shall be submitted. (Click the link or scan the QR code below to download the Registration Form and the Commitment Letter for Confidentiality.)

10- Submission

10.1 The complete pre-qualification application documents shall be submitted (on-site or by mail) to NO.1212, 12F, Block B, Xintian Century Business Center, Futian District, Shenzhen (contact person: Ms. Li at (+86)13632658134) before 15:00, September 4th, 2023 (UTC+8).

10.2 Fill in the Letter of Attorney (for on-site submission) (Refer to the Appendix in Work Rules for formats). The authorized agent shall bring this Letter of Attorney and ID card to finish an on-site submission of the pre-qualification application documents. The Letter of Attorney for mail submission will not be required.

10.3 The hard copy documents received on-site at the designated location shall prevail, and no overdue submitted application documents shall be accepted.

11- Others

After the International Consultation outcome review, the sponsor and undertaker will initiate the work related to the design of the six deepening development areas to facilitate the implementation of the International Consultation outcomes.

The method for selecting firms for the design of the deepening development area, design fees, and other details will be governed by the subsequent detailed guidelines provided by the sponsor and undertaker. The design scope will be defined by the subsequent deepening phase design brief.

12- Contact

Commercial part: Ms. Li, (+86) 13632658134

Technical part: Ms. Sun, (+86) 13922819760

（UTC+8, 9:00 - 12:00, 14:00 - 18:00, Business day）

The sponsor and the undertaker reserve the ultimate right to interpret the rules of this International Consultation. If the Chinese and English editions disagree, the Chinese edition shall prevail.