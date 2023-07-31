Call for Entries: German Design Awards Now Open for 2024 Entries

Save this picture! Meisterstück OYO DUO © Franz Kaldewei GmbH & Co. KG. Image Courtesy of Rat für Formgebung

Companies, designers, architects, and agencies worldwide are invited to submit their work for the German Design Awards 2024. The Awards by the German Design Council set an international standard for original developments in design and competitiveness on the global market, where the awards provide the winners with access to networking, international reach, and professional opportunities. Below, past winners show the breadth of projects that have been previously crowned winners, including residential interiors, watches, the organic bathtub by Diez Office, and a table lamp by VOLA.

Join the German Design Awards 2024: Registration closes on 1 September 2023 – more here.

International connecting, networking and reach

The German Design Council has been operating since 1953 as one of the world’s leading centers of expertise in communication and knowledge transfer within design and branding. It is part of the worldwide design community and has always contributed to the establishment of global exchange and networking thanks to its international offering, promotion of new talent and memberships. With events, conventions, awards, jury sessions and expert committees, the platform connects its members and numerous other international design and branding experts, and fosters discourse.

Environmentally friendly & sustainable designs

In 2023, meeting current demands means focusing on society and the impact that products and services have on it: through multi-perspective approaches, sustainable design processes and production that is both resource and environmentally friendly. The international jury of experts for the German Design Awards distinguishes ground-breaking design achievements as the Awards provide trends with visibility across all sectors.

The award show in Frankfurt am Main in January 2024 is among the largest design events of the year, where international guests from diverse industries can come together and exchange ideas. The Gold award winners are also presented in an exhibition. In addition, top performances in the categories of Excellent Product Design, Excellent Communications Design and Excellent Architecture are honored, too.

Competition details

Name: German Design Awards 2024

Organization: German Design Council

Registration for the Early Bird Award: by 23 June 2023

Deadline for grant applications: 25 August 2023

Registration closes for physical submissions: 1 September 2023

Registration closes for digital submissions: 7 September 2023

Jury session: 28 & 29 September 2023

Award Show: January 2024

Registration: https://register.german-design-award.com/