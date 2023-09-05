Call for Entries: Dubai's House of the Future International Competition

Save this picture! Old and new Dubai. Image © Kirill Neiezhmakov / Shutterstock

The Dubai Government, in collaboration with Buildner, has launched the House of the Future competition for ambitious architects and designers from around the world to design a highly-affordable, expandable, revolutionary, innovative, aesthetically-pleasing house suited for modern Emirati needs.

The competition is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation and the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment and is managed by Buildner, and hosted in partnership with the architecture firms Zaha Hadid Architects and Santiago Calatrava, as well as the previously mentioned Dubai Government. The event is open to all and offers a prize fund of €250,000 (1 million AED).

Participants are tasked with designing a template for a new-age home for Emirati citizens in Dubai. The government and jury will be searching for innovative projects that use design to refresh the current offerings to locals, bringing them more up-to-date with the architectural aesthetic of the country and its people. The competition seeks proposals for a new self-sufficient home that could be built anywhere within Dubai and able to operate off the grid, without water or electricity for at least two consecutive weeks.

The brief

A house and a home aren't always the same thing. And while the aspects that make a place your home aren't limited to physical attributes, architecture can still have a huge impact. Cultural differences, location, resources, and the format of your family will all influence what you look for in a home. And in a world that seems to be changing faster than ever, can architects and designers anticipate the needs of new-age homes?

Participants are encouraged to use innovative and disruptive materials and should not exceed the budget of €250,000 (1 million AED). For this competition, there is no defined site.

Participants are asked to focus on a land plot based in the UAE with a size no larger than 450 m2. Projects should have the ability to affordably expand and build additions to the property, while not taking away from the function and aesthetic of the initial design.

The Old and the New

Dubai is a binary city. On one hand, it is a city of the future that portrays innovation, technology and a polished finesse. On the other, it is a city that celebrates its past and holds on to a rich architectural and cultural heritage that affects the modern behaviors of Emirati families. Designing for this context requires a nuanced understanding of these two spirits. ‘Old’ Dubai features historical and cultural gems, such as Bur Dubai, Deira, Al Nahda, Al Karama, and Al Garhoud, that have evolved into commercial and residential centers. ‘New’ Dubai features newly developed areas, like Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Village Circle, Palm Islands and Arabian Ranches, which showcase the modern, distinctive architecture and mega projects which include man-built islands and towering skyscrapers.

The international jury panel consists of:

Archidentity , Dubai

, Dubai Calatrava International , Dubai

, Dubai MVRDV , Rotterdam

, Rotterdam Calatrava International , Dubai.

, Dubai. Foster + Partners , Dubai

, Dubai Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) , Dubai

, Dubai Studio Seilern Architects , London

, London BIG - Bjarke Ingels Group , New York City

, New York City Zaha Hadid Architects, London

The winning submission will receive a €140,000 (500,000 AED) prize and see their project developed for construction. A second prize of €45,000 (200,000 AED) and a third prize of €20,000 (100,000 AED) will also be awarded along with a special self-sufficiency prize for off-grid concepts worth €45,000 (200,000 AED). The special category is especially innovative, as Dubai seeks to transform its energy supply for the future.

Register now for the House of the Future competition before the closing date of 30 September 2023. The deadline for project submission is 01 November 2023. Visit the official site to register and be a part of this innovative competition.