ArchDaily and VELUX have joined forces to provide you with an exclusive coverage of the highly anticipated UIA World Congress of Architects 2023. Watch Ambra Gugletti from KOMPAS VC and Lucas Carstens from Modulize explain how data-driven offsite construction can help reduce construction waste up to 90%
UIA World Congress of Architects 2023: Emerging Technologies with KOMPAS VC and Modularize
