Alsina House Refurbishment / Estudio YME

Houses, Renovation • San Isidro, Argentina Architects: Estudio YME

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Bruto Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Imdi , Quadri

Lead Architects: Yoel Soler Ciolfi, Matías Sebastián Mansilla, Ezequiel Castorina

City: San Isidro

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Ph Alsina is located in San Isidro, in a low density area, characterized by the longevity of its buildings. The property is part of a group of 8 houses that crosses the block, consolidating a passage that connects Alsina and Laprida streets. The project, which was commissioned by a professional couple, begins with the intervention of a condominium house, with the main objective of incorporating the home office modality in coexistence with the upbringing of their two children.

The house had a succession of airtight spaces that lacked natural lighting, the structure was deteriorated and the finishing materials were worn out. The main challenge consisted of restoring natural light and spaciousness to the living spaces, in addition to revaluing what constituted the identity of the existing construction. A precise structural study was necessary in order to get rid of those elements that were not indispensable and a reflection on which elements fulfilled an identity role in order to revalue them. It was also decided to incorporate new materials that coexisted with the previous ones in order to generate an image that represented the established and the renovation proposal.

Finally, the house is distributed in 3 floors: a social first floor where the living room, dining room and kitchen are located next to an open patio, a second floor where we can find the main bedrooms and a shared bathroom and a second floor where we incorporate a bedroom/study with private bathroom and laundry room linked to the terrace. The organization scheme sectored by floors allowed us to achieve the independence of activities we were looking for. Ph Alsina leads us to reflect on the connection between the existing period architecture, through its historical footprint, and the contemporary world, with its new forms of coexistence.