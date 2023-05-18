Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Cultural Space Semeando Axé / Tadu Arquitetura

Cultural Space Semeando Axé / Tadu Arquitetura

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Cultural Architecture, Community
Duque de Caxias, Brazil
  Architects: Tadu Arquitetura
  Area: 2982 ft²
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Tadu Arquitetura
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Arte & Etc, Cristal Arte
  Lead Architect: João Duayer
  3d Modeling: João Duayer
  Development And Detailing Of The Architectural Project: Diego Curcio
  Work Monitoring: João Duayer e Felipe Nassar
  Work Execution: Flecha Construções
  City: Duque de Caxias
  Country: Brazil
Cultural Space Semeando Axé / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Tadu Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. The project of the Semeando Axé Cultural Space was developed for the segment "Fazendo o Bem" on the TV show “Domingão com Huck”, on “Rede Globo”. The dynamics of this segment consist of proposing architectural projects to improve the physical conditions of spaces that, in some way, contribute to improving the daily lives of people around them.

Cultural Space Semeando Axé / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Tadu Arquitetura

The Cultural Space, located in Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, promotes the inclusion and protection of children, youth, and adults in the region through art, culture, and sports.

Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan

The construction was designed with external circulation, latticed elements, and a unified roof, which together represent the central idea of the project.

Cultural Space Semeando Axé / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Tadu Arquitetura
Cultural Space Semeando Axé / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Tadu Arquitetura

Permanently open vertical panels (cobogós) and translucent tiles ensure natural lighting inside the rooms. Concrete blocks and cement flooring represent durability and low maintenance costs for the space's maintainers.

Cultural Space Semeando Axé / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Tadu Arquitetura

In addition to the care taken in choosing materials, different African-inspired patterns were developed in resonance with the principles and purposes of the "Semeando Axé" project.

Cultural Space Semeando Axé / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Tadu Arquitetura

Three spaces stand out for housing the main activities of the venue: the covered courtyard, the kitchen, and the classroom. In the courtyard, which functions as a multi-purpose space, the open area allows for the development of collective activities such as group dynamics, capoeira classes, musical instruments, and dance. An industrial stove in the kitchen enables the preparation of larger quantities of food, necessary for community actions carried out by the collaborators. In the classroom, a blackboard, books, and various educational and craft materials are used in diverse educational initiatives.

Cultural Space Semeando Axé / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Tadu Arquitetura

Surrounding the complex, there is a vegetable garden, a sensory garden, and a vast lawn that cater to various social needs, from leisure to outdoor exercises or events.

Cultural Space Semeando Axé / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Tadu Arquitetura

Project location

Address: Duque de Caxias, State of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Top #Tags