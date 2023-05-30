Webinar: Exploring ESD (Electrostatic Discharge) Flooring in Construction

On June 13th, join the webinar Sika Pro Talks*: ESD Flooring Trends and Their Impacts. Industry experts will delve into the latest trends, design requirements, and construction techniques for electrostatic discharge (ESD) flooring.

The webinar will also cover the following topics:

Understanding the drivers behind the increasing demand for conductive flooring solutions and why ESD safety is becoming more stringent Explaining how these changes are affecting flooring system requirements for Electrostatic Protected Areas (EPAs) and the impact on project planning and specifications Exploring ESD floor applications, preparation considerations, and challenges in repairing and revitalizing existing floors

The panel of experts will include:

Johann Buchner (Continental)

Adriana Wysocka (Royal HaskoningDHV)

Joachim Stålberg (Linotol)

Henry Heinrich (Sika)

*What is Sika Pro Talks?

Sika Pro Talks is a dynamic and engaging webinar series designed to bring together design and construction industry professionals. It underscores the importance of staying ahead in an ever-evolving sector, aiming to provide a platform for knowledge sharing and innovation to help attendees stay at the forefront of industry developments.

As a global leader in specialty chemicals for the construction industry, Sika is committed to empowering professionals with the knowledge and tools they need to excel in their fields. Through the Sika Pro Talks webinars, the brand aims to create a space where architects, designers, and contractors can come together to learn from one another, share experiences, and explore cutting-edge technologies and techniques. Join the Sika Pro Talks and be part of the future of construction.

