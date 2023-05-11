The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners

The Design Educates Awards, the awards that annually recognize the best projects that respond to complex social and environmental contexts and carry educational value, have just announced the results of the 2023 edition. The awards look for what will have a lasting impact on users and the environment and showcase the world's best ideas and realizations that can educate.

The 2023 edition attracted applicants from 40 different countries. Most of these entries represent architectural projects, but as the award becomes more widely recognized, it is gaining interest among product, installation, and service designers.

2023 Architecture Winners

Winner of the year 2023

1+1>2 Architects

Bat Trang Ceramic Community House

Save this picture! Winner of the year Bat Trang Ceramic Community House.. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Gold Prize

Studio Other Spaces

Fjordenhus

Save this picture! Gold Prize Fjordenhus. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Silver Prize

On Architects Inc.

NONSPACE

Save this picture! Silver Prize NONSPACE. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023. Photo © Yoon, Joonhwan

Silver Prize

Tropical Space

Premier Office

Save this picture! Silver Prize PREMIER OFFICE. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Silver Prize

Outline Arkitektur AS

Greenhouse Home

Save this picture! Silver Prize Greenhouse Home. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Bronze Prize

Creative Crews

Blind School Classroom Make Over

Save this picture! Bronze Prize Blind School Classroom Make Over. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Bronze Prize

ABCD Collaborative / InSitu-Project / Vide Terra / Habibi International / HIS Foundation / MedEast / Catalytic Action

Yazidi Refugee Community Center, Bersive Camp 2



Save this picture! Bronze Prize Yazidi Refugee Community Center. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Bronze Prize

KOSHISH

A story of 14,858 tiles

Save this picture! Bronze Prize A story of 14 858 tiles. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Bronze Prize

OMA

Venice Biennale 2014: Elements of Architecture / Venice Biennale 2014: Fundamentals

Save this picture! Bronze Prize Venice Biennale 2014 Elements of Architecture. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

See the full list of winners here.