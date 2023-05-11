The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners

The Design Educates Awards, the awards that annually recognize the best projects that respond to complex social and environmental contexts and carry educational value, have just announced the results of the 2023 edition. The awards look for what will have a lasting impact on users and the environment and showcase the world's best ideas and realizations that can educate.
The 2023 edition attracted applicants from 40 different countries. Most of these entries represent architectural projects, but as the award becomes more widely recognized, it is gaining interest among product, installation, and service designers.
2023 Architecture Winners
Winner of the year 2023
1+1>2 Architects
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House
Gold Prize
Studio Other Spaces
Fjordenhus
Silver Prize
On Architects Inc.
NONSPACE
Silver Prize
Tropical Space
Premier Office
Silver Prize
Outline Arkitektur AS
Greenhouse Home
Bronze Prize
Creative Crews
Blind School Classroom Make Over
Bronze Prize
ABCD Collaborative / InSitu-Project / Vide Terra / Habibi International / HIS Foundation / MedEast / Catalytic Action
Yazidi Refugee Community Center, Bersive Camp 2
Bronze Prize
KOSHISH
A story of 14,858 tiles
Bronze Prize
OMA
Venice Biennale 2014: Elements of Architecture / Venice Biennale 2014: Fundamentals
