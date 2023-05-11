Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners

The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners

Save
The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners

The Design Educates Awards, the awards that annually recognize the best projects that respond to complex social and environmental contexts and carry educational value, have just announced the results of the 2023 edition. The awards look for what will have a lasting impact on users and the environment and showcase the world's best ideas and realizations that can educate.

The 2023 edition attracted applicants from 40 different countries. Most of these entries represent architectural projects, but as the award becomes more widely recognized, it is gaining interest among product, installation, and service designers. 

2023 Architecture Winners

Winner of the year 2023
1+1>2 Architects
Bat Trang Ceramic Community House

Save this picture!
The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners - Image 7 of 10
Winner of the year Bat Trang Ceramic Community House.. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Gold Prize
Studio Other Spaces
Fjordenhus

Save this picture!
The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners - Image 6 of 10
Gold Prize Fjordenhus. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Silver Prize
On Architects Inc.
NONSPACE

Save this picture!
The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners - Image 9 of 10
Silver Prize NONSPACE. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023. Photo © Yoon, Joonhwan

Silver Prize
Tropical Space
Premier Office

Save this picture!
The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners - Image 8 of 10
Silver Prize PREMIER OFFICE. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Silver Prize
Outline Arkitektur AS
Greenhouse Home

Save this picture!
The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners - Image 5 of 10
Silver Prize Greenhouse Home. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Bronze Prize
Creative Crews
Blind School Classroom Make Over

Save this picture!
The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners - Image 3 of 10
Bronze Prize Blind School Classroom Make Over. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Bronze Prize
ABCD Collaborative / InSitu-Project / Vide Terra / Habibi International / HIS Foundation / MedEast / Catalytic Action
Yazidi Refugee Community Center, Bersive Camp 2

Save this picture!
The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners - Image 10 of 10
Bronze Prize Yazidi Refugee Community Center. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Bronze Prize
KOSHISH
A story of 14,858 tiles

Save this picture!
The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners - Image 4 of 10
Bronze Prize A story of 14 858 tiles. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

Bronze Prize
OMA
Venice Biennale 2014: Elements of Architecture / Venice Biennale 2014: Fundamentals

Save this picture!
The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners - Image 2 of 10
Bronze Prize Venice Biennale 2014 Elements of Architecture. Image Courtesy of Design Educates Awards 2023

See the full list of winners here.

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
Diego Hernández
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Diego Hernández. "The Design Educates Awards 2023 Unveil Their List of Winners" 11 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000732/the-design-educates-awards-2023-unveil-their-list-of-winners> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags