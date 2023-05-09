Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs

+ 24

Apartments • Wilde, Argentina Architects: MasArqs

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Gonzalo Viramonte

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ACINDAR , Aluar A30new , Cemento Loma Negra , FV , Gatwick , Ilva , Patagonia Floring , Purastone , Roca , Weber

Lead Architects: Marcelo Correa, Gabino Longo, Analía Lourdes Gutierrez, Ruben Fernando Díaz y Denis Ariel Benitez

City: Wilde

Country: Argentina

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the town of Wilde, Avellaneda, it is situated on a typical plot of land with a width of 8.66 meters and a depth of 35.15 meters, whose implantation responds to a previous study of the environment, sunlight, and the needs of a residential building.

The proposal is summarized on the ground floor and two levels with the intention of generating a response to the environment that respects both its geometry and its predominant low scale.

Thus, the maximum height allowed by urban indicators was avoided in order to propose a language of "single-family homes" within a complex, and at the same time with a rational and contemporary design.

Morphologically, it is composed of two main bodies that adopt the full width of the lot and are linked through a vertical permeable circulation core that allows private patios to be generated in the units, giving them the character of a "House".

This multiplies the number of fronts and backs, providing a full spatial connection between the bright exterior and the interior that favors the quality of life of the residents.

The project starts from a shared space with pedestrian access and garages that leads to a direct entrance to the ground floor units. A common circulation center is located outdoors and distributed vertically toward each unit.

Specifically, it has 7 functional units: a first body that groups 2-room units and duplexes, and a second body composed of 3-room units. Inside the homes, the services are attached to each median with the intention that each public and private space articulates towards the front or back of the bodies, thus being able to ventilate and receive direct sunlight through the generated patios.

The adopted language is of contemporary design based on pure lines and simple volumes. Thus, the aesthetics adopt a monochromatic range in white and gray tones.

The structure is realized with reinforced concrete and beams with expanded polystyrene bricks. As for the exterior finish, it is a white paint coating whose color is maintained inside each home to reinforce the idea of exterior-interior continuity. As for the carpentry, the A30 line of Aluar was used, allowing for large windows.

Finally, the sloping roof allows for mezzanines to be generated within it in the second-floor units. Both the patios on the ground floor and these mezzanines materialize the original idea of "grouped singularities", a building that does not seem like such but rather a group of houses.