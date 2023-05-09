Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Argentina
  5. Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs

Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs

Save
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs

Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeEmilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailEmilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography, WindowsEmilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, SinkEmilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Apartments
Wilde, Argentina
  • Architects: MasArqs
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ACINDAR, Aluar A30new, Cemento Loma Negra, FV, Gatwick, Ilva, Patagonia Floring, Purastone, Roca, Weber
  • Lead Architects: Marcelo Correa, Gabino Longo, Analía Lourdes Gutierrez, Ruben Fernando Díaz y Denis Ariel Benitez
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Image 21 of 29
Model
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the town of Wilde, Avellaneda, it is situated on a typical plot of land with a width of 8.66 meters and a depth of 35.15 meters, whose implantation responds to a previous study of the environment, sunlight, and the needs of a residential building.

Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Image 20 of 29
Model
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Exterior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The proposal is summarized on the ground floor and two levels with the intention of generating a response to the environment that respects both its geometry and its predominant low scale.

Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Image 22 of 29
Exploded axo
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Thus, the maximum height allowed by urban indicators was avoided in order to propose a language of "single-family homes" within a complex, and at the same time with a rational and contemporary design.

Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Image 23 of 29
Ground floor plan
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Windows, Handrail
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Morphologically, it is composed of two main bodies that adopt the full width of the lot and are linked through a vertical permeable circulation core that allows private patios to be generated in the units, giving them the character of a "House".

Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Image 24 of 29
First floor plan
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Image 25 of 29
Mezzanine floor plan
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Gonzalo Viramonte

This multiplies the number of fronts and backs, providing a full spatial connection between the bright exterior and the interior that favors the quality of life of the residents.

Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Image 26 of 29
Second floor plan

The project starts from a shared space with pedestrian access and garages that leads to a direct entrance to the ground floor units. A common circulation center is located outdoors and distributed vertically toward each unit.

Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Image 27 of 29
Roof plan

Specifically, it has 7 functional units: a first body that groups 2-room units and duplexes, and a second body composed of 3-room units. Inside the homes, the services are attached to each median with the intention that each public and private space articulates towards the front or back of the bodies, thus being able to ventilate and receive direct sunlight through the generated patios.

Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Image 28 of 29
Sections

The adopted language is of contemporary design based on pure lines and simple volumes. Thus, the aesthetics adopt a monochromatic range in white and gray tones.

Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography, Windows
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The structure is realized with reinforced concrete and beams with expanded polystyrene bricks. As for the exterior finish, it is a white paint coating whose color is maintained inside each home to reinforce the idea of exterior-interior continuity. As for the carpentry, the A30 line of Aluar was used, allowing for large windows.

Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Sink
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Image 29 of 29
Elevations

Finally, the sloping roof allows for mezzanines to be generated within it in the second-floor units. Both the patios on the ground floor and these mezzanines materialize the original idea of "grouped singularities", a building that does not seem like such but rather a group of houses.

Save this picture!
Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Wilde, Provincia de Buenos Aires, Argentina

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MasArqs
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsArgentina
Cite: "Emilio Zola 5915 Building / MasArqs" [Edificio Emilio Zola 5915 / MasArqs] 09 May 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1000709/emilio-zola-5915-building-masarqs> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags