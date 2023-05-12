Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office

AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office

AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Bench, Windows, Chair, BeamAIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, ShelvingAIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, HandrailAIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, WindowsAIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Benjamin Zapico
Houses, Adaptive Reuse
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: Fast and Furious Production Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10656 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fast&FuriousOffice
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Grohe, iGuzzini, Alfombras KP, Pladur, QUICK-STEP, Roca, SIMON ELETRIC, Sancal, Techos Montefrio
AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fast&FuriousOffice
AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fast&FuriousOffice

Text description provided by the architects. It is a refurbishment in an old bakery in the Salamanca district of Madrid, for adapting for residential use.

AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Beam
© Fast&FuriousOffice
AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Image 20 of 21
Plan
AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Fast&FuriousOffice

The project respects existing elements such as the anodized aluminum facade and some tiles that served the original counter. In the premise of doing work only with lines of force and essential planes, all elements considered annoying were eliminated.

AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Table, Bench, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Fast&FuriousOffice
AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Image 21 of 21
Section
AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving
© Fast&FuriousOffice

To achieve this, a radical technical condition is defined: Everything new that is built (regardless of standards for executing divisions and modular furniture) must be done only with 12 and 20-mm steel bars and basic solid pine planks that can be purchased online.

AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Chair
© Fast&FuriousOffice
AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Fast&FuriousOffice

With these elements, and through surgeries on the existing steel, 2000kg of excess structure are eliminated and only the essentials are supported through a suspension system executed with those steel bars working under traction. A new staircase is also designed and built without using screws.

AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Steel
© Fast&FuriousOffice
AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Windows
© Fast&FuriousOffice

The construction condition also served for the design of custom furniture elements such as a mobile table and kitchen shelves.

AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Fast&FuriousOffice
AIRY Reform / Fast and Furious Production Office - Interior Photography, Glass
© Fast&FuriousOffice

