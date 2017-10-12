Guerau de Peguera School / taab6

+ 28

Architects taab6

Location Torrelles de Foix, 08737, Barcelona, Spain

Architects in Charge Josep Ma Llach Esteban, Ivan Llach Juny, Raquel Colacios Parra

Area 2508.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Adrià Goula

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. The new school Guerau de Peguera in Torrelles de Foix is located on the edge of the national road at the entrance of the village and in transition between the industrial urban structure and a residential area. The building opens to the south, towards a landscape of vineyards that cover the surrounding hills.

From the industrial to the domestic, from the infrastructure to the landscape, the building is located strategically to dialogue with each one of them. The school (for kids from 3 to 12 years old) is a building composed of four volumes connected to each other with a linear porch that opens onto the courtyard.

The main access is located in the volume which embraces the administration, the offices for the teachers and the direction of the center. This volume acts as an articulation and lobby/ distribution hall of the center.

Distributed in two floors, the volume of classrooms grows up to the west, while the library, dining room and gym, occupying the ground floor, opens up to the east in two different volumes. The composition of the Y-shaped buildings embraces the courtyard, protecting it from the noise of the national road, thus forming an outdoor landscape (patio), open, sunny and linked to the landscape, but safe and protected from traffic.

The materials used are large in size and very light, allowing a rapid and sustainable construction. The skin of the building is made of an industrialized construction that combines GRC and recycled lacquered aluminum.

Different colors of glazing and U-Glass define a lighter ground floor that filters the light inwards to identify its uses and accesses.

A game of numerous white textures with its nuances by the materials used such as concrete block, DM wood and pladur fon, defines the interior of the building and are ready to be colonized by users. Three of the four volumes that form the building, are solved with sloped roof plate that generates interiors of a great amplitude giving a new scale to the different uses of the center.