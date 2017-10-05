World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Iran
  5. Ashari Architects
  6. 2017
  7. 45m2 Home / Ashari Architects

45m2 Home / Ashari Architects

  • 02:00 - 5 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
45m2 Home / Ashari Architects
Save this picture!
45m2 Home / Ashari Architects, © Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

© AmirAli Ghaffari © AmirAli Ghaffari © Parham Taghioff © AmirAli Ghaffari + 48

  • Architect Assistants

    Zahra Jafari, Afshin Ashari

  • Execution

    Sahar Gharaei, Mohammad Moazeni, Mohammad Darabi, Saeed Jamali, Ehsan Shabani

  • 3d Modeling

    Amir Iranidoost Haghighi

  • Graphic

    Sara Zahmatkeshfard Shirazi

  • Wood Work

    Moein Nekooyi, Adib Eshragh

  • Structure and Metal

    Asghar Gerami, Ayoob Hashemi

  • Lighting and Electric

    Navid Farahbakhsh

  • Research

    Elnaz Amini

  • Text Translation

    Afshin Ashari
    • More Specs Less Specs
Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

From the architect. The goal of this project was to transform an existing storage on the roof of a residential apartment to a livable place. Considering the fact that existing space was very limited, design team initial concept was to incorporate all the residential required spaces in such a small space. Unlike the typical process of dividing the space into various spaces, and each space for one specific activity, 45 sqm. home offers one single space which changes constantly based on different functions and activities.

Save this picture!
Uses Diagrams
Uses Diagrams

The initial area of the project was 30 sqm in order to increase the space, we expanded the space toward the south edge of the building to achieve a 45 sqm. space and also a better exterior view. At the additional space, the roof was moved one meter above the main roof to gain more air circulation and also more space for the house furniture. Finally, the slope of the additional space roof was the response to indigenous climate (Sunlight & rain) and structure challenge. A three-piece all glass window of this suite is inspired by ancient house windows “Orosi”. By opening the window with a pulley and a steering wheel, there will be no boundaries between inside and outside in order to create an independent connection to outside.

Save this picture!
© Parham Taghioff
© Parham Taghioff

Due to the 80-degree angle sunlight in the summertime at the south edge, a metal mesh covered with vines was embedded in the front of the window to prevent the discomfort of severe sunlight in summer and also not blocking the delicate sunlight in winter and finally increase the privacy and visual quality of the interior space.

Save this picture!
Sections
Sections

Instead of devoting the entire space on the roof, we have established a semi-open space (roof terrace) as one the essential spaces of a residential place. This space has the possibility to merge to the main and interior spaces which can be used as a dining table, barbeque and smoking area.

Save this picture!
© AmirAli Ghaffari
© AmirAli Ghaffari

Organizing the Interior Spaces
The interior was designed in a way that provides the possibility of the entire day and night activities. All of the service spaces such as cooking, fridge, washer dryer, closet and storage spaces were embedded in the perimeter surface of the suite, however, they all can be hidden with retractable doors in order to have the possibility of changing the space.

Save this picture!
Space Diagram
Space Diagram

An island table with multiple purpose function was designed for dining, reading, working and other daily activities. In order to create a continuity between the floor and the perimeter walls and surfaces and a gradual connection of them, a two-level seating was created at their intersection. This place not only creates a sitting area but also can be used as a storage space. The bed inspired by “Abrak”, ancient swings in Shiraz, is utilized to create a dynamic movement to hide into the height difference of the newly added roof based on the need.

Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Renovation Interiors Architecture Residential Houses Interiors Iran
Cite: "45m2 Home / Ashari Architects" 05 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880959/45m2-home-ashari-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »