Building Dorrego 1711 / Dieguez Fridman

Architects Dieguez Fridman

Location Buenos Aires, Argentina

Author Architects Tristán Dieguez, Axel Fridman

Area 1977.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Collaborators Pablo Roveran, Agustina Alaines, Josefina Molinelli

Structure Consultant Alberto Fainstein

Sanitary Installation Consultant Jorge Labonia y asociados

Electrical Installation ASELEC SA

From the architect. The project explores the generation of intermediate spaces that mediate between the outdoor public space and the indoor private areas. Located on a small site in the Palermo district of Buenos Aires, this project explores the potential of the differential between buildable area and buildable envelope in the city planning code.

Voids generated in the façade generate outdoor terraces that mediate between the public street life and the private interiors. Interior voids work as double-height spaces that expand into the outdoor terraces. Units can be used for working and/or living as the neighborhood is attracting new inhabitants that mix with people working on the area’s audiovisual and design industries

The smaller units in the front of the building are separated to generate the space that is occupied by the larger units. As a result, these larger units have a combination of single and double heights and an outdoor terrace as a continuation of the double-height sector. These units can be used as residences –with a bedroom in the single-height sector and a living/dining room in the double height- or as offices. Large and small units can also be combined to generate more complex apartments where living and work can coexist in multiple ways.