World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. mw|works architecture + design
  6. 2017
  7. Laurelhurst MidCentury / mw|works architecture + design

Laurelhurst MidCentury / mw|works architecture + design

  • 17:00 - 2 October, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Laurelhurst MidCentury / mw|works architecture + design
Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

© Jeremy Bittermann © Jeremy Bittermann © Jeremy Bittermann © Jeremy Bittermann + 33

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

From the architect. Designed by Ibsen Nelsen in 1961, the layout of this home was very well considered but the character and flow between spaces wasn't a good fit for the daily patterns of the new owners. High on the owner's wish list were increased physical and visual connections between rooms and to the outdoors. A central feature of the original design was a courtyard garden, experienced primarily through the living room.

Save this picture!
Laurelhurst MidCentury / mw|works architecture + design, © Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann

Careful reconsideration of the openings surrounding this space reframed it as a tranquil organizing element of the house, central not just to the living room but also to the entry, the daily circulation paths and the more informal spaces of the home. Single pane windows were replaced and extended floor to ceiling. Upgraded insulation and high efficiency radiant floor heat allowed the removal of ductwork and low ceilings, dramatically reducing the home's energy consumption. The new project is updated and more livable but still respectful of the best elements of the original design.

Save this picture!
© Jeremy Bittermann
© Jeremy Bittermann
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Laurelhurst MidCentury / mw|works architecture + design" 02 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880788/laurelhurst-midcentury-mw-works-architecture-plus-design/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »