  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Higher Education
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Rocco Design Architects Limited
  6. 2016
  7. Chu Hai College Campus / Rocco Design Architects

Chu Hai College Campus / Rocco Design Architects

  • 20:00 - 11 October, 2017
Chu Hai College Campus / Rocco Design Architects
Chu Hai College Campus / Rocco Design Architects, Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Limited
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Limited

© Virgile Simon Bertrand Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Limited Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Limited © Virgile Simon Bertrand + 22

  • Architects

    Rocco Design Architects Limited

  • Location

    80 Castle Peak Road, Castle Peak Bay, Tuen Mun, N.T., Hong Kong

  • Lead Architect

    Rocco Yim

  • Project Team

    Rocco Yim, CM Chan, William Tam, Henry Ho, Stephen Chan, Hoi-Wai Sze, William Lee, Li Qingyue, Agnus Lau, Alan Chiang, Nicholas Ho

  • Area

    26500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Virgile Simon Bertrand

  • Client

    Chu Hai College of Higher Education

  • Main Contractor

    CR Construction Company Limited

  • Project Manager

    Ove Arup & Partners(HK) Ltd.

  • Structural

    Ove Arup & Partners(HK) Ltd.

  • Civil

    Ove Arup & Partners(HK) Ltd.

  • Geotechnical Engineering

    Ove Arup & Partners(HK) Ltd.

  • Building Services

    J. Roger Preston Ltd

  • Quantity Surveyor

    Rider Levett Bucknall Ltd.

  • Landscape

    Earthasia Limited

  • Traffic

    Ove Arup & Partners(HK) Ltd

  • Environmental

    Ove Arup & Partners(HK) Ltd.

  • BEAM Accreditation

    Allied Environmental Consultants Ltd.

  • Acoustic

    Shen Milsom Wilke Ltd
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand

From the architect. The new campus design signifies a highly linked & connected institution. It looks into the compact urban condition of Hong Kong itself for direct inspiration and epitomizes a miniature city, dense and connected. The spatial organization maximizes density by stacking multiple slab blocks of different programs vertically on top of each other over a podium of communal activities, including a number of lecture theatres and a gymnasium. A folded vertical Student Boulevard rises to form a 3-dimensional street network in the air that weaves and binds the different blocks and levels into a connected whole. From the Boulevard, students can gain free access to a series of sky gardens and roof decks of various scales on different levels: turfed green lawn sloping towards the sea, student plaza & mini café etc., all afforded with magnificent sea views and lively atmosphere.

Render Section
Render Section

The footprints of the buildings are restricted to that of the existing foundations to minimize unnecessary modification. Programs requiring larger footprints such as the classrooms and libraries are suspended out from the main slab blocks to make up for the required floor area. Architecturally, the library and the student union are remodeled as bridges that connect the east and west slab blocks into an iconic gateway. The classrooms on the upper floors are tapered outwards, creating a sloping wall as a reflector to redirect sunlight to the interior corridor and allow natural ventilation to reach the lower levels. 

Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Limited
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Limited

The elevation of the building reflects an authentic expression of its complex section. Formally, the cantilevers and bridges extending from the slab blocks resemble the image of a tree crown and symbolize the primitive learning space under the shade of the green canopy. Its composition and construction also resemble the inherent spirit of Chinese Calligraphy, namely the beautiful balance of solid and void in the elevation. The erection of the new campus in essence alludes to the creation of a new character: a new rudiment that would form the root of new knowledge for the generations to come.

© Virgile Simon Bertrand
© Virgile Simon Bertrand
Cite: "Chu Hai College Campus / Rocco Design Architects" 11 Oct 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/880408/new-campus-development-of-chu-hai-college-of-higher-education-rocco-design-architects/>

香港珠海学院新校园 / 许李严建筑师事务所

