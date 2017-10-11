Chu Hai College Campus / Rocco Design Architects

Save this picture! Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Limited

Architects Rocco Design Architects Limited

Location 80 Castle Peak Road, Castle Peak Bay, Tuen Mun, N.T., Hong Kong

Lead Architect Rocco Yim

Project Team Rocco Yim, CM Chan, William Tam, Henry Ho, Stephen Chan, Hoi-Wai Sze, William Lee, Li Qingyue, Agnus Lau, Alan Chiang, Nicholas Ho

Area 26500.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Virgile Simon Bertrand

Client Chu Hai College of Higher Education

Main Contractor CR Construction Company Limited

Project Manager Ove Arup & Partners(HK) Ltd.

Structural Ove Arup & Partners(HK) Ltd.

Civil Ove Arup & Partners(HK) Ltd.

Geotechnical Engineering Ove Arup & Partners(HK) Ltd.

Building Services J. Roger Preston Ltd

Quantity Surveyor Rider Levett Bucknall Ltd.

Landscape Earthasia Limited

Traffic Ove Arup & Partners(HK) Ltd

Environmental Ove Arup & Partners(HK) Ltd.

BEAM Accreditation Allied Environmental Consultants Ltd.

Acoustic Shen Milsom Wilke Ltd More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. The new campus design signifies a highly linked & connected institution. It looks into the compact urban condition of Hong Kong itself for direct inspiration and epitomizes a miniature city, dense and connected. The spatial organization maximizes density by stacking multiple slab blocks of different programs vertically on top of each other over a podium of communal activities, including a number of lecture theatres and a gymnasium. A folded vertical Student Boulevard rises to form a 3-dimensional street network in the air that weaves and binds the different blocks and levels into a connected whole. From the Boulevard, students can gain free access to a series of sky gardens and roof decks of various scales on different levels: turfed green lawn sloping towards the sea, student plaza & mini café etc., all afforded with magnificent sea views and lively atmosphere.

The footprints of the buildings are restricted to that of the existing foundations to minimize unnecessary modification. Programs requiring larger footprints such as the classrooms and libraries are suspended out from the main slab blocks to make up for the required floor area. Architecturally, the library and the student union are remodeled as bridges that connect the east and west slab blocks into an iconic gateway. The classrooms on the upper floors are tapered outwards, creating a sloping wall as a reflector to redirect sunlight to the interior corridor and allow natural ventilation to reach the lower levels.

The elevation of the building reflects an authentic expression of its complex section. Formally, the cantilevers and bridges extending from the slab blocks resemble the image of a tree crown and symbolize the primitive learning space under the shade of the green canopy. Its composition and construction also resemble the inherent spirit of Chinese Calligraphy, namely the beautiful balance of solid and void in the elevation. The erection of the new campus in essence alludes to the creation of a new character: a new rudiment that would form the root of new knowledge for the generations to come.