  3. Drone Video Shows Off Singapore's Stunning Architectural Sights

Drone Video Shows Off Singapore's Stunning Architectural Sights

Drone Video Shows Off Singapore's Stunning Architectural Sights

Diverse, green and dynamic, in this video Singapore is shown through a new kind of lens, one that exists above the city, pans down it, rolls over it and offers a view of its architecture from an alternative angle. André Eckhardt's drone hyperlapse video takes us onto the street, up in the air, and down by the sea as the weather shifts and changes, and as people go about their day to day lives. Using clever speed adjustments, Eckhardt switches between the fast-paced movements of the city up-close and moments of pause as he takes us up over it. Picking out architectural works including the iconic Bayside projects of Moshe Safdie, PARKROYAL on Pickering and the Oasia Hotel by WOHA, the Gardens by the Bay, and the Helix Bridge, Eckhardt brings Singapore's colorful skyline to life.

Marina Bay Sands / Safdie Architects

From the architect. Program 1. Hotel - 2,560 luxury rooms in three hotel towers, totaling 265,683 square meters (2,860,000 square feet) 2.

PARKROYAL on Pickering / WOHA

Oasia Hotel Downtown / WOHA

Gardens by the Bay / Grant Associates

See more:

News Videos
