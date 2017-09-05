World
Sneak Peek: MAD's Chaoyang Park Plaza Project is Almost Complete

Sneak Peek: MAD's Chaoyang Park Plaza Project is Almost Complete
© Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery
If you follow MAD Architects on social media, the chances are good that in recent months you've seen a number of updates regarding their Chaoyang Park Plaza project in Beijing. Located at the southern edge of the largest park in Beijing, the project comprises a complex of 5 buildings, including a pair of asymmetric towers that reach 120 meters tall. Now, with the building almost complete, photographer Khoo Guo Jie of Studio Periphery has provided us with this sneak peek of the project.

© Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery © Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery © Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery © Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery + 15

© Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery
The Chaoyang Park Plaza project is the most complete realization yet of MAD founder Ma Yansong's "Shan Shui City" vision, which takes inspiration from traditional Chinese landscape painting to propose an artificial landscape that, in Ma's words, creates a "future-high-density urban environment focused on people’s emotions: what they feel and what they see." The project's location was ideal for this concept, as the park's Nanhu Lake provides the water ("shui") to balance the "mountains" ("shan") created by the project.

© Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery
© Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery
© Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery
© Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery
© Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery
© Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery
© Khoo Guo Jie/Studio Periphery
Chaoyang Park Project / MAD Architects

Read ArchDaily's 2013 article about the announcement of the Chaoyang Park Plaza here.

MAD Envisions More 'Natural' Chinese Cities in the Future

Find out more about Ma Yansong's "Shan Shui City" vision here.

An Interview with MAD Architects' Ma Yansong: Constructing Icons, Identity & China's Future Cities

See more:

News Architecture News
