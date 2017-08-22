World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. The Design of the Latest Qatar 2022 World Cup Stadium is Inspired by an Arabic Cap

The Design of the Latest Qatar 2022 World Cup Stadium is Inspired by an Arabic Cap

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
The Design of the Latest Qatar 2022 World Cup Stadium is Inspired by an Arabic Cap
Save this picture!
The Design of the Latest Qatar 2022 World Cup Stadium is Inspired by an Arabic Cap, Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy
Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

Designs have been revealed of the latest, and most central soccer stadium being constructed for the 2022 World Cup tournament in Qatar. Designed by Qatari architect Ibrahim M Jaidah and design consultant Heerim, the Al Thumama Stadium will feature a woven-pattern exterior skin inspired by the traditional ‘gahfiya’ cap worn by Arab men.

Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy +8

Located six kilometers south of downtown Doha, the stadium will be used from from the group stages to the quarterfinals, seating up to 40,000 spectators. Following the event, it will be transformed into a “legacy mode” containing 20,000 seats and featuring a sports clinic and boutique hotel in the upper stands. While the World Cup will be pushed back from its usual summer date until November, special cooling systems will be installed to allow the stadium to be used year-round.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy
Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy
Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

“Al Thumama Stadium is a nod to the past, while offering an exciting glimpse into Qatar’s tomorrow. In Arab culture, the gahfiya forms an important part of every young boy’s pathway to adulthood,” explains the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, the organization charged with managing the construction of infrastructure required for the World Cup. “It is an arena that symbolises Qatar’s youth, the country’s emergence as a major player on the global sporting scene and the shared Arab heritage that inspired its creation.”

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy
Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy
Courtesy of Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy

Seven other World Cup stadiums are currently under construction across the country, including Foster + Partners’ Lusail Stadium (where opening and closing ceremonies will be held), and Zaha Hadid Architects’ Al Wakrah Stadium.

Not all is running smoothly for Qatar as the games approach, however. A report released by Amnesty International found that the race to construct the necessary infrastructure for the event has led to "appalling conditions" and widespread human rights abuses against migrant workers, after similar reports including worker deaths surfaced surrounding the construction of Zaha Hadid Architects’ Al Wakrah Stadium.

News via the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, The Guardian.

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Patrick Lynch. "The Design of the Latest Qatar 2022 World Cup Stadium is Inspired by an Arabic Cap" 22 Aug 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/878246/the-design-of-the-latest-qatar-2022-world-cup-stadium-is-inspired-by-an-arabic-cap/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »