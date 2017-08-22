Open Call: Paris Riverside Restaurant

Paris and the entire country of France is world-famous for its cuisine, with a non-exhaustive list of delicacies and culinary systems. The culinary reputation of Paris is very rich, cultured and diverse. French food culture, according to UNESCO, is important for 'bringing people together to enjoy the art of good eating and drinking' and the power to create 'togetherness, the pleasure of taste, and the balance between human beings and the products of nature.'

French food culture includes such wonders as the croissant, éclair, bouillon, crepe, and, of course, the baguette. Wine (there are as many types of wines as there are regions in France), bread (usually eaten in some form with each meal) and cheese (there are over 400 types of cheese in France made from all types of milk, including goat) are the staples of French food culture and French life.

The word and idea of a restaurant, which really came into modern times at the end of the French Revolution when the nouveau riche (newly rich) had more money to spend, come from French. From cafes to bistros, the world owes a lot to the French for the commercialization of specialty foods and making them available to the public. The first Parisian restaurant was founded by Beauvilliers in 1782 in the Rue de Richelieu, called the Grande Taverne de Londres. He introduced the novelty of listing the dishes available on a menu and serving them at small individual tables." Following the revolution, the abolition of the guild system made it easier to open restaurants. Also, since so many aristocrats fled or were executed, their former cooks and servants found new employment and Paris became the center of the new restaurant scene, which, to some degree, it remains today.

The aim of this architecture competition is to design a new 21st century restaurant and wine bar on the promenade along the River Seine in Paris. The restaurant should be unique and innovative in all respects and should invent new ways to provide an overall sensory experience to the customers. The restaurant should experiment with unique materials, volumetric compositions layout systems and other transitional spaces to make it a new prototype and exemplary typology that will become an active gastronomical hub in the heart of the French capital. The participants should:

Create an architectural icon along the River Seine, that will become a popular destination for the residents and everyone who visits the city. The participants must consider the attributes of light, color, materiality, aesthetic quality that will add a sense of identity to the restaurant, eventually creating a landmark along the picturesque context of River Seine. The participants are free to create their own design language, ranging from contemporary to traditional but should be able to merge the shell with the existing context in a respectful and additive fashion.

Create an experience within a restaurant shell that adds to the programmed interior space. The participants must try to create a wholesome experience for the end user rather than just a self-referential interior space. The participants are free to design a thematic or a generic interior environment but it should have an immersive effect on the customers, stimulating their sensory experience.

Maximize the use of the waterfront context and the promenade into the architectural concept for the restaurant. The participants are required to use the unique nature of the site into their design proposal and architectural built form. The participants can use the water element and picturesque surroundings and develop the restaurant as an open, semi-open seating zone. The quai or the dock-promenade can be used as an extension of the restaurant and cultured into a social and leisure zone.

Schedule

Start of Competition and Early Registration: 1st July 2017

Early Registration ends: 31st August 2017

Standard Registration starts: 1st September 2017

Deadline for Questions: 10th September 2017

Standard Registration ends: 30th September 2017

Closing day for Submissions 30th September 2017

Announcement of Winners: 24th October 2017

*Note: All deadlines are 11:59 pm - 00:00 IST (India).

Awards

Winners and honorable mentions will be published on archasm’s website and several international architecture magazines and websites partnered by us.

Registration

Early Registration:

From 1st July 2017 to 31st August 2017

For Indian Nationals- INR 1500 (per team)

For Foreign Nationals- EUR 60 (per team)

Standard Registration:

From 1st September 2017 to 30th September 2017

For Indian Nationals- INR 1800 (per team)

For Foreign Nationals- EUR 80 (per team)

Entrants may register by filling the registration form and submitting it with the appropriate payment through our secure gateway on our website www.archasm.in

Discount

Group discounts apply for a minimum of 5 teams from one particular architecture school/university as our initiative to promote more participation from students.

Send us the following details at queries@archasm.in to avail the offer.

Names of all the participating team members and their respective team leaders.

Name of the university.

School ID proofs of the team leaders.

Note: It will not be possible to amend or update any information relating to your registration including the names of team members once validated.

Regulations:

Participant teams will be disqualified if any of the competition rules or submission requirements are not considered. Participation assumes acceptance of the regulations.

Team code is the only means of identification of a team as it is an anonymous competition.

The official language of the competition is English.

The registration fee is non-refundable.

Contacting the Jury is prohibited.

archasm as the competition organizer, reserves the right to modify the competition schedule if deemed necessary.

Terms and Conditions

Please see the terms and conditions section on www.archasm.in.

Competition Project Disclaimer

This is an open international competition hosted by archasm to generate progressive design ideas. There are no plans for the riverside restaurant to be built. The competition is organized for education purpose only.

Download the information related to this competition here.